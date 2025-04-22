Vote: Who should be the Rhode Island high school Softball Player of the Week? (4/22/2025)
Another week of the high school softball season is complete, and there were some exciting matchups last week in the Ocean State. Our nominees for this week delivered some exciting performances for their respective teams.
This week's slate of games should be even more exciting as the teams are gearing up for the playoffs. It will be fascinating to watch which players step up as they look to lead their teams to victory. Like always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Rhode Island high school softball player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Nicole Silvestri, Cranston West
In Cranston West's 20-5 victory over St. Mary Academy-Bay View last week, the junior was on the fire at the plate going 3-for-3 with a home run, double and six RBIs.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are this week's nominations. Voting will close on April 27 at 11:59 p.m.
Emmy Tavares, Classical
The freshman was impressive in Classical's 17-5 win over Central Falls, as Tavares went 2-for-4 with two triples and a stolen base.
Kyla Angell, Ponaganset
Angell had a big night at the plate for Ponaganset in a 12-2 victory over St. Mary Academy-Bay, with Cheiftains' player went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs.
Olivia Audette, Burrillville
Burrillville cruised by Mt. Hope 18-0 last week and Audette went 4-for-5 with a double, home run and five RBIs.
Sage Soares, Coventry
Soares, the senior pitcher was sensational in a 2-0 win over Cranston West. The pitcher went seven innings of one-hit ball and striking out 14 batters.
Cydnee Meekins, Cranston East
The junior first baseman was solid at the plate in Cranston East's 11-1 win over Central, going 2-foot-4 with a run scored and four RBIs.
Adrianna Carsetti, West Warwick
Carsetti has been one of the state's top seniors this season and had herself a strong night at the plate in a 19-0 win over North Providence. The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs.
Tess Margolis, Rogers
Not many players had the kind of evening that Margolis had at the plate for Rogers, with the Viking going 2-for-5 with a double and five RBIs.
Sara Poland, Tiverton
Poland, a sophomore, had the hot bat in Tiverton's 15-0 win over Paul Cuffee and went 2-for-3 with four runs driven in.
Madison Blanchette, Davies Career & Tech
In a 16-2 victory over Shea, Blanchette unleashed a wave of runs with her bat as the senior went 3-for-5 with a double and six RBIs.
Gabriella Santiago, Pilgrim
The freshman pitcher stepped in Pilgrim's 9-0 victory over West Warwick, with Santiago going three innings and striking out eight batters.
