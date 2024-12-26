Vote: Who Was The Top Freshman Football Player In Rhode Island Of 2024?
The 2024 high school football season is complete and we are going around the East Coast, reflecting on the last few months.
One of the big questions is what newcomers on the scene made the biggest impact to a football program or state even? That’s where freshmen that saw extensive playing time come into the mix.
That’s why we ask the question: Who was the top freshman football player of 2024?
We will go state-by-state on the East Coast and once that voting is done, do a final poll including all the freshmen that won going head-to-head.
We’ve selected eight worthy candidates and ask you the fan to vote for who you think topped them all.
Voting closes on January 19th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Tyrell Barros, QB, Davies Career & Tech
The freshman quarterback made waves his first season as a starter, completing 74-of-117 passes for 1,013 yards and 19 touchdowns through 12 games.
Mark Bradshaw, QB, East Greenwich
Though playing a bit more in a sparingly role, Bradshaw was able to put up some solid numbers. Bradshaw finished completing 41 passes for 431 yards and four touchdowns.
Zachary Borges, RB/LB, Mt. Hope
Either playing on offense or defense, Borges made an impact at Mt. Hope in his first season. The freshman rushed for 372 yards and scored seven times and defensively made 37 tackles at linebacker.
Daniel Cummings, WR, Westerly
Not much of a debate here that Cummings shouldn’t be on this list of freshmen. The Westerly wide receiver caught 41 passes for 1,011 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. Also made 44 tackles on defense.
Lyalo Harrison, WR, Johnston
Another talented pass catcher was Harrison over at Johnston. The 5-foot-8, 150-pound receiver caught 36 passes for 488 yards and six touchdowns.
Amias Reed, WR, Cranston East
One of the higher yards per catch ratios among freshmen, Reed hauled in 25 catches for 582 yards and scored five touchdowns. On defense, Reed made 62 tackles.
Gavin Boylan, LB, Cranston East
The hard hitting linebacker was tough to block for opposing offensive linemen as Boylan plug gaps and made 99 total tackles and picking off four passes through 11 games.
Johnny Germain, LB, St. Raphael Academy
Germain was another freshman linebacker that made plenty of plays throughout the 2024 season, notching 53 tackles, five for loss and a sack.
