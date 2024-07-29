High School

15 top South Carolina high school football underclassmen recruits

A look at the top SC high school football players from the 2026, 2027 and 2028 classes, and who is recruiting them

Mike Duprez

Jordon Gidron, Class of 2026 wide receiver from Ridge View High in Columbia, S.C., runs a receiver route during the 2024 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
Jordon Gidron, Class of 2026 wide receiver from Ridge View High in Columbia, S.C., runs a receiver route during the 2024 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 4, 2024. / Ken Ruinard - staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Recruits from the classes of 2026, 2027 and 2028 are drawing significant recruiting interest. Here is a look at 15 of the top underclassmen and who is recruiting them.

Jordon Gidron, Junior, Ridge View

The fleet-footed wide receiver is a four-star prospect and that is reflected in the offers. Gidron has 22, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Clemson. Gidron had 45 catches for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore.

J’Zavien Currence, Junior, South Pointe

Currence is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound safety who has racked up 35 offers. He has great size for a defensive back and will have his pick of power 4 schools. Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma Purdue, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Missouri have made offers. Currence had 5 interceptions and 67 tackles as a sophomore.

Donovan Murph, Junior, Irmo

Irmo wide receiver Donovan Murph
Donovan Murph, 2026 Irmo High receiver, runs with a ball after a catch during the 2024 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Murph posted the same day on social media X (formerly Twitter), that he received an offer from Clemson football. / Ken Ruinard - staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound four-star wide receiver had a spectacular sophomore season with 57 catches for 1,084 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has 25 offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee.

Jayvon Gilmore, Junior, Gaffney

Colleges love Gilmore’s size at 6-foot-4, 185 pounds as a quarterback prospect. The three-star recruit has 13, with Arkansas, Boston College, North Carolina State and Texas A&M leading the way. Gilmore threw for 1,767 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore at Ben Lippen School in Columbia. Gilmore transferred to Gaffney after the school year.

Jamel House, Junior, Newberry

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound tight end has eight offers, with South Carolina, Virginia Tech and West Virginia topping the list. 

Jaylen McGill, Junior, Broome

McGill led his team with 1,602 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound tailback has 18 offers, including Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia Tech.

Scottland Dover, Junior, Gaffney

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive line prospect has six offers, with Kentucky, Coastal Carolina Appalachian State heading the list.

Desmond Green, Junior, Timberland

Green is a massive presence at 6-foot-5, 354 pounds and is a major prospect as a run-stopper. He has 18 offers, including Georgia, Clemson, Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee.

Anthony Baxter, Junior, South Pointe

The 6-foot-3, 335-pound offensive lineman has committed to South Carolina. Baxter has eight offers.

Jaiden Kelly-Murray, Sophomore, Summerville

Kelly-Murray is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound safety with several college offers, including Kentucky, Arkansas and Virginia Tech.

Tre Segarra, Sophomore, Gaffney

The 5-foot-11, 194-pound tailback ran for 1,115 yards and 11 touchdowns in a breakout freshman season. He also caught 23 passes for 278 yards and 4 touchdowns. Segarra has offers from Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Coastal Carolina and Central Florida. 

Henry Rivers, Sophomore, Berkeley

Rivers was a starter from day one as a freshman for the Stags. The young quarterback threw for 2,302 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 557 yards and 8 TDs. He has an offer from The Citadel.

Tajeh Watson-Martin, Sophomore, Belton-Honea Path

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound cornerback had a superb freshman season with 7 interceptions,14 pass breakups and 47 tackles. 

Dennis Glenn, Sophomore, Boiling Springs

Glenn is a 6-foot-1, 275-pound defensive line prospect. Glenn had 28 tackles, a sack and 14 hurries as a freshman.

Zion Dawkins, Freshman, Gaffney

Dawkins is a 6-foot, 180-pounder who is considered a promising newcomer for the Indians.

Published
