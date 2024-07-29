15 top South Carolina high school football underclassmen recruits
Recruits from the classes of 2026, 2027 and 2028 are drawing significant recruiting interest. Here is a look at 15 of the top underclassmen and who is recruiting them.
Jordon Gidron, Junior, Ridge View
The fleet-footed wide receiver is a four-star prospect and that is reflected in the offers. Gidron has 22, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Clemson. Gidron had 45 catches for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore.
J’Zavien Currence, Junior, South Pointe
Currence is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound safety who has racked up 35 offers. He has great size for a defensive back and will have his pick of power 4 schools. Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma Purdue, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Missouri have made offers. Currence had 5 interceptions and 67 tackles as a sophomore.
Donovan Murph, Junior, Irmo
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound four-star wide receiver had a spectacular sophomore season with 57 catches for 1,084 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has 25 offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee.
Jayvon Gilmore, Junior, Gaffney
Colleges love Gilmore’s size at 6-foot-4, 185 pounds as a quarterback prospect. The three-star recruit has 13, with Arkansas, Boston College, North Carolina State and Texas A&M leading the way. Gilmore threw for 1,767 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore at Ben Lippen School in Columbia. Gilmore transferred to Gaffney after the school year.
Jamel House, Junior, Newberry
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound tight end has eight offers, with South Carolina, Virginia Tech and West Virginia topping the list.
Jaylen McGill, Junior, Broome
McGill led his team with 1,602 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound tailback has 18 offers, including Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia Tech.
Scottland Dover, Junior, Gaffney
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive line prospect has six offers, with Kentucky, Coastal Carolina Appalachian State heading the list.
Desmond Green, Junior, Timberland
Green is a massive presence at 6-foot-5, 354 pounds and is a major prospect as a run-stopper. He has 18 offers, including Georgia, Clemson, Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee.
Anthony Baxter, Junior, South Pointe
The 6-foot-3, 335-pound offensive lineman has committed to South Carolina. Baxter has eight offers.
Jaiden Kelly-Murray, Sophomore, Summerville
Kelly-Murray is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound safety with several college offers, including Kentucky, Arkansas and Virginia Tech.
Tre Segarra, Sophomore, Gaffney
The 5-foot-11, 194-pound tailback ran for 1,115 yards and 11 touchdowns in a breakout freshman season. He also caught 23 passes for 278 yards and 4 touchdowns. Segarra has offers from Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Coastal Carolina and Central Florida.
Henry Rivers, Sophomore, Berkeley
Rivers was a starter from day one as a freshman for the Stags. The young quarterback threw for 2,302 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 557 yards and 8 TDs. He has an offer from The Citadel.
Tajeh Watson-Martin, Sophomore, Belton-Honea Path
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound cornerback had a superb freshman season with 7 interceptions,14 pass breakups and 47 tackles.
Dennis Glenn, Sophomore, Boiling Springs
Glenn is a 6-foot-1, 275-pound defensive line prospect. Glenn had 28 tackles, a sack and 14 hurries as a freshman.
Zion Dawkins, Freshman, Gaffney
Dawkins is a 6-foot, 180-pounder who is considered a promising newcomer for the Indians.
