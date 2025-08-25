High School

South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Aug. 25, 2025

Irmo knocks off Oceanside Collegiate in a Top 10 Week 0 matchup; Gaffney falls from No. 2; Seven new teams enter the Top 25

Mike Duprez

Dorman Cavaliers running back Nick Means (1) rushes the ball Friday, Aug. 22, 2025 during the SCHSL football game against the Greenville Red Raiders at Greenville High School in Greenville, South Carolina.
Dorman Cavaliers running back Nick Means (1) rushes the ball Friday, Aug. 22, 2025 during the SCHSL football game against the Greenville Red Raiders at Greenville High School in Greenville, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not every high school football team in the state of South Carolina was in action during Week 0 of the 2025 season, but not action took place to significantly shakeup the Top 25 rankings, with seven teams who were not among our preseason Top 25, earning a place in this week's rankings.

The Top 10 was not unscathed as then No. 2 Gaffney suffered a 27-21 loss to Independence (NC) and fell to No. 6. In addition, then No. 8 Irmo defeated then No. 7 Oceanside Collegiate, 35-28, and moved all the way up to No. 5, while Oceanside fell back to No. 8.

Things to get even more interesting this week as the rest of the state gets underway, including No. 1 Dutch Fork facing Spartanburg.

South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Aug. 25, 2025

1. Dutch Fork (0-0)

Previous rank: 1

Idle last week; next vs. Spartanburg

2. Summerville (0-0)

Previous rank: 3

Idle last week; next week vs. Stratford on Monday; vs. South Florence on Friday

3. Northwestern (1-0)

Previous week: 4

Last week def. Spartanburg 39-7; next week vs. Ridge View

4. South Florence (1-0)

Previous week: 5

Last week def. West Florence 37-6; next week at Summerville

5. Irmo (1-0)

Previous week: 8

Last week def. Oceanside Collegiate 35-28; next week at James F. Byrnes

6. Gaffney (0-1)

Previous week: 2

Last week lost to Independence (NC) 27-21; next week vs. J.L. Mann

7. South Pointe (0-1)

Previous rank: 6

Last week lost to Hough 14-10; next week vs. Rock Hill

8. Oceanside Collegiate (0-1)

Previous rank: 7

Last week lost to Irmo 35-28; next week at Calvary Day

9. Sumter (1-0)

Previous rank: 11

Last week def. Lakewood 41-13; next week vs. White Knoll

10. Daniel (1-0)

Previous rank: 14

Last week def. Chapman 43-0; next week vs. Stratford

11. North Augusta (1-0)

Previous rank: 13

Last week def. Thomson (Ga.) 33-7; next week at Lexington

12. Hartsville (0-0)

Previous rank: 15

Idle last week; next week at Carolina Forest

13. Belton-Honea Path (1-0)

Previous rank: 16

Last week def. Broome 49-7; next week vs. Greer

14. Loris (1-0)

Previous rank: 18

Last week def. Green Sea Floyds 56-7; next week at Conway

15. Rock Hill (1-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week def. River Bluff 31-18; next week at South Pointe

16. Gray Collegiate (0-0)

Previous rank: 19

Idle last week; at James Island on Monday

17. Camden (1-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week def. White Knoll 20-7; next week vs. Lugoff-Elgin

18. Woodruff (1-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week def. Clinton 21-13; next week vs. Fountain Inn

19. Greenwood (0-0)

Previous rank: 21

Idle last week; next week vs. Beaufort

20. Abbeville (1-0)

Previous rank: 23

Last week def. Southside Christian 42-0; next week vs. Powdersville

21. James F. Byrnes (1-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week def. T.L. Hanna 30-10; next week vs. Irmo

22. Berkeley (0-0)

Previous rank: 25

iIdle last week; next week at Ashley Ridge on Monday, vs. Winter Park (Fla.) on Friday

23. Newberry (1-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week def. Union County 62-14; next week vs. Mid-Carolina

24. Dorman (1-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week def. Greenville 34-0;; next week idle

25. May River (1-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week def. Airport 37-8; next week vs. West Ashley

feed

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/South Carolina