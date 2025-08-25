South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Aug. 25, 2025
Not every high school football team in the state of South Carolina was in action during Week 0 of the 2025 season, but not action took place to significantly shakeup the Top 25 rankings, with seven teams who were not among our preseason Top 25, earning a place in this week's rankings.
The Top 10 was not unscathed as then No. 2 Gaffney suffered a 27-21 loss to Independence (NC) and fell to No. 6. In addition, then No. 8 Irmo defeated then No. 7 Oceanside Collegiate, 35-28, and moved all the way up to No. 5, while Oceanside fell back to No. 8.
Things to get even more interesting this week as the rest of the state gets underway, including No. 1 Dutch Fork facing Spartanburg.
1. Dutch Fork (0-0)
Previous rank: 1
Idle last week; next vs. Spartanburg
2. Summerville (0-0)
Previous rank: 3
Idle last week; next week vs. Stratford on Monday; vs. South Florence on Friday
3. Northwestern (1-0)
Previous week: 4
Last week def. Spartanburg 39-7; next week vs. Ridge View
4. South Florence (1-0)
Previous week: 5
Last week def. West Florence 37-6; next week at Summerville
5. Irmo (1-0)
Previous week: 8
Last week def. Oceanside Collegiate 35-28; next week at James F. Byrnes
6. Gaffney (0-1)
Previous week: 2
Last week lost to Independence (NC) 27-21; next week vs. J.L. Mann
7. South Pointe (0-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last week lost to Hough 14-10; next week vs. Rock Hill
8. Oceanside Collegiate (0-1)
Previous rank: 7
Last week lost to Irmo 35-28; next week at Calvary Day
9. Sumter (1-0)
Previous rank: 11
Last week def. Lakewood 41-13; next week vs. White Knoll
10. Daniel (1-0)
Previous rank: 14
Last week def. Chapman 43-0; next week vs. Stratford
11. North Augusta (1-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week def. Thomson (Ga.) 33-7; next week at Lexington
12. Hartsville (0-0)
Previous rank: 15
Idle last week; next week at Carolina Forest
13. Belton-Honea Path (1-0)
Previous rank: 16
Last week def. Broome 49-7; next week vs. Greer
14. Loris (1-0)
Previous rank: 18
Last week def. Green Sea Floyds 56-7; next week at Conway
15. Rock Hill (1-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week def. River Bluff 31-18; next week at South Pointe
16. Gray Collegiate (0-0)
Previous rank: 19
Idle last week; at James Island on Monday
17. Camden (1-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week def. White Knoll 20-7; next week vs. Lugoff-Elgin
18. Woodruff (1-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week def. Clinton 21-13; next week vs. Fountain Inn
19. Greenwood (0-0)
Previous rank: 21
Idle last week; next week vs. Beaufort
20. Abbeville (1-0)
Previous rank: 23
Last week def. Southside Christian 42-0; next week vs. Powdersville
21. James F. Byrnes (1-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week def. T.L. Hanna 30-10; next week vs. Irmo
22. Berkeley (0-0)
Previous rank: 25
iIdle last week; next week at Ashley Ridge on Monday, vs. Winter Park (Fla.) on Friday
23. Newberry (1-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week def. Union County 62-14; next week vs. Mid-Carolina
24. Dorman (1-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week def. Greenville 34-0;; next week idle
25. May River (1-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week def. Airport 37-8; next week vs. West Ashley