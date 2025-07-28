High School

Prediction: Gaffney Set to Go 9-1; Charlotte Power May Be Only Obstacle

South Carolina powerhouse should not lose to anyone in the Palmetto state

Mike Duprez

Gaffney looks poised for a 9-1 season with no losses to South Carolina teams.
Gaffney is poised to have another very successful football season in 2025 and we think the Indians will go 9-1, which will set them up for a good postseason.

The Indians return Arkansas commit Jayvon Gilmore at quarterback from a team that went 10-2 and reached the second round of the 5-A Division 2 state playoffs. 

Several top players were lost to graduation but plenty return, including standout offensive lineman Scottland Dover and linebacker Kendaris Bailey.

And that’s not all.

The Indians have picked up about a dozen transfers, including 1,000-yard receiver Shun Rogers, wide receiver/linebacker Ayden Williams, running back Dominic Odum, running back Justin Dawkins and defensive end/lineman Chanson Mickles.

This is a loaded team that should make a deep run in the state playoffs after winning a competitive Region 2-AAAAA title again.

Let’s look at the 2025 schedule and how the Indians match up with each team. 

Aug. 22 – Independence (N.C).

There’s nothing like starting out with the best. Charlotte power Independence is coming off a 10-2 season and returns 2,000-yard rusher Jayden Jones and Virginia commit Dallas Brannon at linebacker. Prediction: Independence by 3.

Aug. 29 – J.L. Mann

The Indians won a region championship but lost some key contributors. Prediction: Gaffney by 14.

Sept. 5 – at Greenville

Greenville’s best player, quarterback Banks Bouton, is now at Gaffney. The Red Raiders also graduated their top receivers. Prediction: Gaffney by 35.

Sept. 19 – Boiling Springs

Region play begins. It was close last year but the Bulldogs lost all their top players except cornerback Jeremiah Favorite, a Michigan State commit. Prediction: Gaffney by 14.

Sept. 26 – at Spartanburg

The Indians will be pushed in this one, just like they were last year and this is a road game. Spartanburg is led by East Carolina commit Trey Burke at quarterback. Prediction: Gaffney by 7.

Oct. 3 – at Eastside

Eastside went 1-5 in Region 2-AAAAA last year. Prediction: Gaffney by 35.

Oct. 10 – James F. Byrnes

These teams went to double-overtime last year before Gaffney prevailed. The Indians should win more comfortably in 2025. Prediction: Gaffney by 21.

Oct. 17 – Riverside

Riverside has a promising quarterback in junior Gideon Merhib and the Warriors played Gaffney to a seven-point game last year. Prediction: Gaffney by 14.

Oct. 24 – at Dorman

This was a defensive slugfest last year and it’s, of course, a big rivalry. Prediction: Gaffney by 5.

Oct. 31 – Wade Hampton

Gaffney rolled last year and will again in 2025. Prediction: Gaffney by 49.

 

 

Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father's service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

