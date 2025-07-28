Prediction: Gaffney Set to Go 9-1; Charlotte Power May Be Only Obstacle
Gaffney is poised to have another very successful football season in 2025 and we think the Indians will go 9-1, which will set them up for a good postseason.
The Indians return Arkansas commit Jayvon Gilmore at quarterback from a team that went 10-2 and reached the second round of the 5-A Division 2 state playoffs.
Several top players were lost to graduation but plenty return, including standout offensive lineman Scottland Dover and linebacker Kendaris Bailey.
And that’s not all.
The Indians have picked up about a dozen transfers, including 1,000-yard receiver Shun Rogers, wide receiver/linebacker Ayden Williams, running back Dominic Odum, running back Justin Dawkins and defensive end/lineman Chanson Mickles.
This is a loaded team that should make a deep run in the state playoffs after winning a competitive Region 2-AAAAA title again.
Let’s look at the 2025 schedule and how the Indians match up with each team.
Aug. 22 – Independence (N.C).
There’s nothing like starting out with the best. Charlotte power Independence is coming off a 10-2 season and returns 2,000-yard rusher Jayden Jones and Virginia commit Dallas Brannon at linebacker. Prediction: Independence by 3.
Aug. 29 – J.L. Mann
The Indians won a region championship but lost some key contributors. Prediction: Gaffney by 14.
Sept. 5 – at Greenville
Greenville’s best player, quarterback Banks Bouton, is now at Gaffney. The Red Raiders also graduated their top receivers. Prediction: Gaffney by 35.
Sept. 19 – Boiling Springs
Region play begins. It was close last year but the Bulldogs lost all their top players except cornerback Jeremiah Favorite, a Michigan State commit. Prediction: Gaffney by 14.
Sept. 26 – at Spartanburg
The Indians will be pushed in this one, just like they were last year and this is a road game. Spartanburg is led by East Carolina commit Trey Burke at quarterback. Prediction: Gaffney by 7.
Oct. 3 – at Eastside
Eastside went 1-5 in Region 2-AAAAA last year. Prediction: Gaffney by 35.
Oct. 10 – James F. Byrnes
These teams went to double-overtime last year before Gaffney prevailed. The Indians should win more comfortably in 2025. Prediction: Gaffney by 21.
Oct. 17 – Riverside
Riverside has a promising quarterback in junior Gideon Merhib and the Warriors played Gaffney to a seven-point game last year. Prediction: Gaffney by 14.
Oct. 24 – at Dorman
This was a defensive slugfest last year and it’s, of course, a big rivalry. Prediction: Gaffney by 5.
Oct. 31 – Wade Hampton
Gaffney rolled last year and will again in 2025. Prediction: Gaffney by 49.