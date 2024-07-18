2024 Nike EYBL Peach Jam: How to watch Jaden Toombs, Drive Nation vs. JL3
There will be plenty of talent on display in North Augusta, South Carolina on Thursday, as the star-studded rosters of Drive Nation and JL3 clash at the 28th Nike EYBL Peach Jam.
Led by Jaden Toombs (Drive Nation) and Sebastian Williams-Adams (JL3), both teams feature rosters of big-name recruits looking to bolster their resumes with strong performances at Nike's premier national high school basketball recruiting showcase.
Both Toombs (No. 32) and Williams-Adams (No. 43) are ranked in the top 50 of ESPN's Class of 2025 top 100 rankings, but they are joined by four other big recruits in this matchup.
That game tips off at 3 p.m. ET and can watch it live on Nike EYBL.
Here's more on how to watch the live stream:
How to watch Jaden Toombs, Drive Nation vs. JL3 in Nike Peach Jam
- What: Jaden Toombs and Drive Nation take on Sebastian Williams-Adams and JL3 at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam
- When: 3:00 p.m. ET Thursday, July 18
- Where: Riverview Park Activities Center, Gym 3-4 | North Augusta, South Carolina
- How to watch live stream: You can watch this game live on Nike EYBL
Who has stood out so far at this year's Peach Jam? Check out the Top performers who are putting on a show in South Carolina.
You can find all of the latest high school basketball coverage on SBLive, including live high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports