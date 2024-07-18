2024 Nike Peach Jam: How to watch AJ Dybantsa, Oakland Soldiers vs. PSA Cardinals
The nation's top recruit will be in action again on Friday when AJ Dybantsa and the Oakland Soldiers battle the PSA Cardinals in North Augusta, South Carolina at the 2024 Nike Peach Jam.
Dybantsa and the Oakland Soldiers (California) are 4-0 to begin this year's tournament and they will look to keep it going against a PSA Cardinals (New York) team that has yet to win a Peach Jam game.
That game tips off at 9:00 a.m. ET and can watch it live on Nike EYBL.
Here's more on how to watch the live stream:
How to watch Oakland Soldiers vs. PSA Cardinals at Nike Peach Jam
- What: AJ Dybantsa, the nation's No. 1 high school basketball recruit, leads the Oakland Soldiers against the PSA Cardinals in a Nike EYBL Peach Jam showdown
- When: 9:00 a.m. ET Friday, July 19
- Where: Riverview Park Activities Center | North Augusta, South Carolina
- How to watch live stream: You can watch this game live on Nike EYBL
About AJ Dybantsa and the Oakland Soldiers
Anicet “AJ” Dybantsa Jr. is a small forward from Brockton, Massachusetts who plays high school basketball for Utah Prep in Southern Utah and club basketball for the Oakland Soldiers in the offseason.
He previously played for California-based Prolific Prep during the school year, but transferred to Utah Prep following the 2023-24 season. As a member of Prolific Prep in 2023, he helped lead the Crew to a 33-6 record and the No. 6 spot in SBLive's final Top 25 national rankings.
Dybantsa is the No. 1 ranked recruit in ESPN's Class of 2025 rankings, but he is far from the only big name on the Oakland Soldiers' roster.
Joining him are Chris Nwuli (No. 40) and Tyran Stokes, who is the No. 1 ranked recruit in ESPN's Class of 2026 rankings.
You can find all of the latest high school basketball coverage on SBLive, including live high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports