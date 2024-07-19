2024 Nike Peach Jam: How to watch Hudson Greer, JL3 vs. Expressions Elite
Hudson Greer is ranked No. 21 in ESPN's Class of 2025 rankings, but he is just one of seven top recruits facing off against one another Friday in North Augusta, South Carolina when JL3 battles Expressions Elite at the 2024 Nike Peach Jam.
Both JL3 (Texas) and Expressions Elite (Massachusetts) are 3-1 to begin this year's Peach Jam, and they will slug it out on Friday with the winner advancing to Saturday's semifinals.
That game tips off at 3:00 p.m. ET and can watch it live for free on Nike EYBL.
Here's more on how to watch the live stream:
How to watch JL3 vs. Expressions Elite at Nike Peach Jam
- What: Seven top national recruits go head-to-head in summer club league action as JL3 takes on Expressions Elite at the 2024 Nike Peach Jam
- When: 3:00 p.m. ET Friday, July 19
- Where: Riverview Park Activities Center | North Augusta, South Carolina
- How to watch live stream: You can watch this game live on Nike EYBL
About JL3
JL3 is a Texas-based team that joins Expressions Elite and 25 other club teams in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, which is played during the high school basketball offseason.
Along with Hudson Greer (No. 21 ESPN's Class of 2025), the team features three other big name recruits including Sebastian Williams-Adams (No. 43), Shelton Henderson (No. 47) and Nigel Walls (No. 63).
About Expressions Elite
On paper, Expressions Elite does not boast as much firepower as JL3, but they still have a roster packed with talent.
Amsterdam native and team leader Dwayne Aristode sits just behind Greer as the No. 22 ranked recruit in the nation, and is complimented on the court by London Jemison (No. 49) and Nigel James, who is the No. 15 ranked point guard in the country according to 247sports.
Click here to watch this game live for free on Nike EYBL.
