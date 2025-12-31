Top 25 Washington Girls High School Basketball State Rankings – Dec. 31, 2025
Several girls basketball teams throughout the Evergreen State competed in tournaments in other states over the holiday break.
Davis stayed at No. 1 for the second week and Sumner jumped to No. 2 with its win over Bethel last week in the High School on SI Washington Top 25 rankings.
1. Davis (7-2)
Previous rank: 1
The Pirates took third place in the Holiday Classic tournament in Oregon, defeating Southridge 68-49.
2. Sumner (6-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Spartans will face Emerald Ridge on the road on Saturday.
3. Lynden (7-0)
Previous rank: 4
The 2A Lions secured a big victory over 4A Rogers (Puyallup) 64-28 last week.
4. Bellevue (9-3)
Previous rank: 2
The Wolverines will host Juanita in conference play on Wednesday.
5. Roosevelt (6-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Rough Riders defeated Archbishop Murphy by three points.
6. Gonzaga Prep (9-0)
Previous rank: 7
The Bullpups won three straight, defeating Bellarmine Prep 56-28, Xavier Prep 70-28 and Seattle Prep 63-33.
7. Lake Washington (6-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Kangaroos will play their next two games on the road against Bonney Lake and Meadowdale.
8. Woodinville (8-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Falcolns won their last three tournament games by 34, 39 and 25 points.
9. Union (8-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Titans will battle it against Tahoma out on the road on Saturday.
10. Ridgeline (5-1)
Previous rank: 11
The Falcons will play on the road at Post Falls on Friday.
11. Deer Park (7-0)
Previous rank: 12
The 2A Stags handed Selah its first loss 56-45 on Monday.
12. Tahoma (6-1)
Previous rank: 16
The Bears won their last two games by more than 52 and 22 points to improve to 6-0 in league play.
13. Prosser (7-1)
Previous rank: 13
The Mustangs won their last two games by 60 and 11 points.
14. Eastside Catholic (2-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Crusaders will play a conference game at Seattle Prep. on Friday.
15. Stanwood (6-1)
Previous rank: 14
The Spartans will host conference opponent Marysville-Getchell on Friday.
16. White River (4-1)
Previous rank: 18
The Hornets picked up a strong win road over Seattle Academy 62-59 on Monday.
17. Chiawana (7-0)
Previous rank: 17
The Riverhawks will host conference opponents Southridge and Richland on Friday and Saturday.
18. Lynden Christian (7-1)
Previous rank: 15
The Lyncs suffered their first loss 58-54 to Napavine but made up for it with a 51-34 win over River Ridge.
19. Mead (5-0)
Previous rank: 19
The Panthers will face their first test on the road against Ridgeline on Tuesday.
20. Southridge (5-1)
Previous rank: 20
The Suns will take on 7-0 Chiawana in conference play on the road on Friday.
21. Eastlake (9-0)
Previous rank: under consideration
The Wolves defeated their last two oppoenets by 26 points.
22. Ellensburg (5-2)
Previous rank: 23
The Bulldogs will host Quincy on Friday and travel to Ephrata on Saturday.
23. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (8-0)
Previous rank: 24
The 2B Crusaders defeated 3A Cheney 44-32 and 2B Tri-Cities Prep 53-29.
24. Selah (7-1)
Previous rank: 23
The Vikings defeated Ephrata 84-30 last week but lost to Deer Park 56-45.
25. Edmonds-Woodway (8-1)
Previous rank: 25
The Warriors will face Mountlake Terrace on Friday.
Under Consideration
Bothell
Glacier Peak
Kamiakin
Seattle Academy