High School

Top 25 Washington Girls High School Basketball State Rankings – Dec. 31, 2025

Sumner jumped to No. 2 with a win over Bethel; Davis stayed at No. 1 for the second week

Edith Noriega

Kawehi Borden and Sumner girls are coming off a 73-42 win over Bethel.
Kawehi Borden and Sumner girls are coming off a 73-42 win over Bethel. / Photo by Todd Milles

Several girls basketball teams throughout the Evergreen State competed in tournaments in other states over the holiday break.

Davis stayed at No. 1 for the second week and Sumner jumped to No. 2 with its win over Bethel last week in the High School on SI Washington Top 25 rankings.

1. Davis (7-2)

Previous rank: 1

The Pirates took third place in the Holiday Classic tournament in Oregon, defeating Southridge 68-49.

2. Sumner (6-0)

Previous rank: 3

The Spartans will face Emerald Ridge on the road on Saturday.

3. Lynden (7-0)

Previous rank: 4

The 2A Lions secured a big victory over 4A Rogers (Puyallup) 64-28 last week.

4. Bellevue (9-3)

Previous rank: 2

The Wolverines will host Juanita in conference play on Wednesday.

5. Roosevelt (6-1)

Previous rank: 6

The Rough Riders defeated Archbishop Murphy by three points.

6. Gonzaga Prep (9-0)

Previous rank: 7

The Bullpups won three straight, defeating Bellarmine Prep 56-28, Xavier Prep 70-28 and Seattle Prep 63-33.

7. Lake Washington (6-1)

Previous rank: 5

The Kangaroos will play their next two games on the road against Bonney Lake and Meadowdale.

8. Woodinville (8-1)

Previous rank: 9

The Falcolns won their last three tournament games by 34, 39 and 25 points.

9. Union (8-1)

Previous rank: 8

The Titans will battle it against Tahoma out on the road on Saturday.

10. Ridgeline (5-1)

Previous rank: 11

The Falcons will play on the road at Post Falls on Friday.

11. Deer Park (7-0)

Previous rank: 12

The 2A Stags handed Selah its first loss 56-45 on Monday.

12. Tahoma (6-1)

Previous rank: 16

The Bears won their last two games by more than 52 and 22 points to improve to 6-0 in league play.

13. Prosser (7-1)

Previous rank: 13

The Mustangs won their last two games by 60 and 11 points.

14. Eastside Catholic (2-2)

Previous rank: 10

The Crusaders will play a conference game at Seattle Prep. on Friday.

15. Stanwood (6-1)

Previous rank: 14

The Spartans will host conference opponent Marysville-Getchell on Friday.

16. White River (4-1)

Previous rank: 18

The Hornets picked up a strong win road over Seattle Academy 62-59 on Monday.

17. Chiawana (7-0)

Previous rank: 17

The Riverhawks will host conference opponents Southridge and Richland on Friday and Saturday.

18. Lynden Christian (7-1)

Previous rank: 15

The Lyncs suffered their first loss 58-54 to Napavine but made up for it with a 51-34 win over River Ridge.

19. Mead (5-0)

Previous rank: 19

The Panthers will face their first test on the road against Ridgeline on Tuesday.

20. Southridge (5-1)

Previous rank: 20

The Suns will take on 7-0 Chiawana in conference play on the road on Friday.

21. Eastlake (9-0)

Previous rank: under consideration

The Wolves defeated their last two oppoenets by 26 points.

22. Ellensburg (5-2)

Previous rank: 23

The Bulldogs will host Quincy on Friday and travel to Ephrata on Saturday.

23. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (8-0)

Previous rank: 24

The 2B Crusaders defeated 3A Cheney 44-32 and 2B Tri-Cities Prep 53-29.

24. Selah (7-1)

Previous rank: 23

The Vikings defeated Ephrata 84-30 last week but lost to Deer Park 56-45.

25. Edmonds-Woodway (8-1)

Previous rank: 25

The Warriors will face Mountlake Terrace on Friday.

Under Consideration

Bothell

Glacier Peak

Kamiakin

Seattle Academy

Published
Edith Noriega
EDITH NORIEGA

Edith Noriega is an award-winning sports journalist who came to the Seattle area after three years in Oregon with the Eugene Register-Guard and its sister newspaper, Salem Statesman Journal, where her focus was high schools and local colleges. Noriega previously covered high schools with the Southern California News Group. She also worked as a Tokyo Olympic Games researcher for NBC Sports, focusing on baseball and softball. She is a proud two-time graduate of Arizona State University’s Cronkite School and Riverside City College. She’s also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. When not writing, she enjoys playing tennis, yoga, concerts and is currently reading “The Last of His Kind: Clayton Kershaw.” She began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Washington