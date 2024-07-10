2024 South Carolina high school football schedules released: Dutch Fork vs. White Knoll rematch looms
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 South Carolina high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming SCHSL season.
The season officially gets underway on Friday, August 23, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 SCHSL state championships taking place December 5-7.
2024 South Carolina high school football schedules for all teams in every SCHSL classification are available on SBLive South Carolina, where you can also find live South Carolina high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
2024 South Carolina SCHSL high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 SCHSL high school football season schedule:
- August 2: First day of practice
- August 8: First scrimmage/jamboree
- August 23: Week 0 (varsity football only)
- August 30: Week 1
- November 8: First playoff
- November 9: Final contest of the regular season
- December 5-7: 2024 SCHSL state championships*
ALL TEAM SCHEDULES | WEEK-BY-WEEK SCHEDULES
*The 2023 SCHSL high school football state championships were held at South Carolina State's Oliver C. Dawson Bulldog Stadium. It has not been announced yet where this year's state finals will be located.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to check out first? You could always start with last year's SCHSL state champions.
Here are the winners in each classification from last year to get you rolling:
- Class 5A state champions: Dutch Fork Silver Foxes
- Class 4A state champions: Westside Rams
- Class 3A state champions: Daniel Lions
- Class 2A state champions: Oceanside Collegiate Academy Landsharks
- Class 1A state champions: Christ Church Episcopal Cavaliers
There are plenty of good games to look forward to on the 2024 SCHSL high school football slate, but all eyes will be on Irmo, South Carolina on October 11 when the reigning Class 5A state champion Dutch Fork Silver Foxes host White Knoll in a rematch of last year's state title game.
Two weeks before that on September 20, fans will have the chance to watch a pair of state champs go toe-to-toe when Dutch Fork hosts Oceanside Collegiate Academy, the winner of last year's Class 2A state final.
Check out what other games should be on your radar with our South Carolina high school football scoreboard.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports