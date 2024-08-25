5 Takeaways from Week 0 of South Carolina high school football
The 2024 South Carolina high school football season is in full gear now with the public schools opening play. Hammond, the longtime SCISA power, put on an impressive display and Mountain View Prep won its debut game in overwhelming fashion.
Here are five key takeaways from this week’s games.
Hammond shows out
Hammond School has won seven consecutive SCISA state championships. The Skyhawks are unquestionably SCISA royalty.
And the Skyhawks are among the best in the state altogether. Walloping back-to-back South Carolina High School League Class A state champion Christ Church Episcopal is prime evidence of Hammond’s greatness. The Skyhawks won 56-28, with all but seven of their points in a near-perfect first half.
Quarterback Andrew Turner had 256 yards of total offense while tailback Manny Johnson amassed 173 yards and 3 touchdowns. Brewer LaMotte had two interceptions, including a pick-six and Jack Croft returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown.
Christ Church is now a Class AAA school.
Northwestern’s amazing comeback
Northwestern trailed Hough (N.C.) 44-24 in the third quarter. Led by quarterback Finlay Polk, the Trojans stormed back to pull out a 45-44 win. Polk, a Gardner-Webb commit, threw five touchdown passes. The last one proved to be the game-winner, an 8-yard completion to Kameron Vance to put the Trojans ahead with 3:08 remaining.
The Trojans were able to survive a withering aerial assault by Hough that produced 419 yards passing and five touchdowns. Hough sophomore quarterback Ethan Royal already has five Division I offers.
Look out for Mountain View Prep
Mountain View Prep played the first game in program history and overwhelmed Atlantic Collegiate Academy 66-0.
The Stars are led by two high profile transfers. Junior tailback Jaylen McGill ran for 1,602 yards and 24 touchdowns at Broome last season. McGill, a four-star prospect, has 19 college offers. Quarterback Bryson Drummond led Greenville to the Class AAAA semifinals, where the Red Raiders lost in overtime to eventual champion Westside.
Both played prominent roles in Spartanburg-based Mountain View Prep’s win. Other key transfers are Dorman’s T.J. Gassoway and K.D. Hainsworth.
Llugoff-Elgin wins it on a hail mary from quarterback EJ Richardson
Lugoff-Elgin quarterback E.J. Richardson hurled a 41-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-35 with 16.5 seconds remaining as the Demons stunned Lower Richland 35-34. Richardson accounted for three touchdowns.
Jevon Edwards dominates in South Aiken victory
South Aiken tailback Jevon Edwards ran 37 times for 303 yards and four touchdowns in the Thoroughbreds' 35-18 victory over Silver Bluff. Edwards, a senior, has 10 college offers, including Army.