Daniel High School Football Coach Placed on Leave After Violent Camp Incident Involving Players
Daniel High School football head coach Chris Stone, newly hired in April, has been placed on paid administrative leave by the South Carolina School District of Pickens County, according to a district spokesperson.
Viral Video Prompts Investigation Into Camp Violence
An incident involving the football team took place during a recent camp at Presbyterian College in which a Daniel player was beaten, allegedly by teammates. Video of the incident has circulated widely on social media.
Official Statement from School District of Pickens County
“I can confirm that the DW Daniel football coach is currently on leave as the district conducts an investigation of the program as a whole,” said SDPC spokesperson Darian Byrd. “Because this is a personnel matter, we are unable to share additional information at this time.”
SDPC’s action was taken two days prior to the official beginning of practice for the 2025 season on July 31.
The camp was sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is aware of the incident that occurred at camp in South Carolina and took immediate action to address the situation, including the sending of campers home,” the FCA said in a statement to WYFF TV. “Their behavior falls unacceptably short of our standards of integrity, service, teamwork and excellence that FCA expects of all participants and has no place in our community.
“For over 70 years, FCA has upheld the highest standards of personal conduct, morality and sportsmanship for our coaches, athletes, campers and staff. We remain fully committed to fostering a safe and respectful environment for every participant in our program.”
Presbyterian College Confirms Law Enforcement Involvement
Presbyterian College also released a statement to WYFF.
“On July 7, Presbyterian College Campus Police were notified of an incident involving minor high school students who were participating in a Fellowship of Christian Athletes summer football camp.
“After an initial investigation of the incident, Campus Police followed protocol and referred the matter to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice and the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.”
Family of Victim Obtains Legal Counsel
The Moorhead Lefevre Law Firm and the Kyle J. White Law Firm told Fox Carolina they are representing the family of a minor child who was “savagely beaten” on July 7 at a football camp at Presbyterian College.
Stone’s Coaching Background and Recent Hire
Stone was hired to replace Jeff Fruster, who resigned after nine years. Fruster won three state championships at Daniel, with the most recent coming in 2023 when the Lions were a perfect 15-0. Daniel was 11-2 last season.
Prior to being hired by Daniel, Stone was the head coach at Walhalla for two seasons, compiling a 10-12 record. The Razorbacks were 6-6 last season and notched the program’s first state playoff win since 1995.
Stone, who played college football at Clemson and Furman, has also served as an assistant coach at Mauldin and Easley. He was offensive coordinator at both schools.