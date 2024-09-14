5 takeaways from Week 3 in South Carolina high school football
Week 3 of the 2024 South Carolina high school season is in the books with some of the state’s best teams flexing their muscles.
Here are five key takeaways from this week’s games.
South Florence recovers with big win over Fort Dorchester
The 2022 Class AAAA champions suffered uncharacteristic lopsided losses prior to Friday’s game with Fort Dorchester. Granted, they came at the hands of two Class AAAAA powers – Summerville and Northwestern.
On Friday, it was the Bruins’ turn to do some dealing. They routed traditional power Fort Dorchester 49-14. It was 42-0 at halftime. Jayden Sellers, a South Carolina commit, caught a 46-yard touchdown pass and ran 36 yards for another score. Quarterback Messiah Jackson tossed three touchdown passes and scored on a 43-yard run.
It looks like the Bruins have righted their ship.
Westside wallops Belton-Honea Path
An anticipated matchup turned into a 55-14 rout as Armoni Weaver scored four touchdowns in three different ways. The Appalachian State commit caught two touchdown passes, returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had a pick-six.
Belton-Honea Path and Clemson commit Marquise Henderson figured to pose a challenge to the reigning Class AAAA state champions. But it was no contest. Westside led 41-7 at halftime and dealt the Bears their first defeat.
Dutch Fork football dominates yet again
The Silver Foxes aren’t waiting until the postseason to kick into high gear. They continued their early season dominance with a 35-0 pounding of Gray Collegiate Academy. They’re now 3-0 with none of the games close. The reigning Class AAAAA champions didn’t win their third game until the eighth week of the season in 2023.
Dutch Fork is doing with a balance that will give most teams pause. Quarterback Ethan Offing was 16-of-26 for 218 yards and tailback Maurice Anderson ran for 149 yards. The defense has allowed one touchdown in three games.
Quarterback Will Wilson wows – again – for Richland Northeast
Richland Northeast quarterback Will Wilson seemingly has no ceiling. The North Carolina State commit was spectacular yet again with numbers resembling a video game as the Cavaliers outscored Nation Ford 58-49.
Wilson was 19-of-27 for 386 yards and 5 touchdowns. On the ground, he ran 14 times for 165 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Hampton County flexes in a 50-36 win over previously unbeaten Bluffton
The Hurricanes are poised to make another run at the Class AA state championship. They fell to eventual state champion Oceanside Collegiate Academy. OCA is now in Class AAA and the Hurricanes are 3-0 after a 50-36 win over previously unbeaten Class AAAA Bluffton.
Jaylen Singletary tallied four touchdowns – two each on offense and defense.