South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 14, 2025
There wasn't a lot of shakeup in the fourth. week of the 2025 season. We did see ac top five battle between Northwestern and South Pointe that produced a new No. 2 in Irmo. Two new additions to the Top 25 are A.C. Flora and Stratford.
1. Dutch Fork (3-0)
Previous rank: 1
Defeated Gray Collegiate 42-14; next at Oceanside Collegiate
2. Irmo (4-0)
Previous rank: 3
Defeated Carolina Forest 51-21; next at Myrtle Beach
3. South Pointe (3-1)
Previous rank: 4.
Defeated then-No. 2 Northwestern 27-23; next at No, 24 A.C. Flora
4. Summerville (3-1)
Previous rank: 5
Idle; next at Chapin
5. Northwestern (3-1)
Previous rank: 2
Lost 27-23 to then-No. 4 South Pointe
6. North Augusta (4-0)
Previous rank: 6
Defeated Strom Thurmond 37-13; next vs. Gilbert
7. Belton-Honea Path (4-0)
Previous rank: 7
Defeated Westside 42-6; next vs, Palmetto
8. Loris (4-0)
Previous rank: 8
Defeated North Myrtle Beach 53-14; next at Socastee
9. Woodruff (4-0)
Previous rank: 10
Defeated Woodmont 48-6; next vs. Chesnee
10. Greenwood (4-0)
Previous rank: 11
Defeated Lexington 36-30; next at T.L. Hanna
11. Newberry (4-0)
Previous rank: 12
Defeated Chapin 45-22; next vs. Fairfield Central
12. Saluda (3-0)
Previous rank: 13
Defeated Chester 34-14; next vs. Southside Christian
13. James Island (4-0)
Previous rank: 14
Defeated Cane Bay 34-14; next at St. James
14. Sumter (3-1)
Previous rank: 16
Defeated Crestwood 28-0; next vs. Spring Valley
15. Midland Valley (3-0)
Previous rank: 17
Idle; next vs. Gray Collegiate
16. South Florence (3-1)
Previous rank: 19
Defeated Fort Dorchester 65-7; next vs. Crestwood
17. Dorman (2-1)
Previous rank: 20
Idle; next vs. Riverside
18. Greenville (2-1)
Previous rank: 21
Idle; next at Woodmont
19. Ridge View (2-2)
Previous rank: 23
Defeated then-No. 9 Camden 56-13; next idle
20. White Knoll (2-1)
Previous rank: 22
Idle; next at Cane Bay
21. Gaffney (1-2)
Previous rank: 24
Idle; next vs. Boiling Springs
22. T.L. Hanna (2-1)
Previous rank: 25
Defeated Wren 40-27; next vs. Greenwood
23. Camden (3-1)
Previous rank: 9
Lost 56-13 to Ridge View; next at Richland Northeast
24. A.C. Flora (4-0)
Previous rank: unranked
Defeated Laurens 49-0; next vs. No. 3 South Pointe
25. Stratford (3-1)
Previous rank: unranked
Defeated Socastee 56-12; next vs. Colleton County