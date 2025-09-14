High School

South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 14, 2025

South Pointe tops Northwestern in Top 5 matchup; A.C. Flora and Stratford enter the Top 25

Woodruff Wolverines Kayden Barnaby (0) and Woodruff Wolverines Rhylan Renfrow (15) celebrate after a touchdown Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 during the SCHSL football game against the Woodmont Wildcats at Woodmont High School in Piedmont, South Carolina.
There wasn't a lot of shakeup in the fourth. week of the 2025 season. We did see ac top five battle between Northwestern and South Pointe that produced a new No. 2 in Irmo. Two new additions to the Top 25 are A.C. Flora and Stratford.

1. Dutch Fork (3-0)

Previous rank: 1

Defeated Gray Collegiate 42-14; next at Oceanside Collegiate

2. Irmo (4-0)

Previous rank: 3

Defeated Carolina Forest 51-21; next at Myrtle Beach

3. South Pointe (3-1)

Previous rank: 4.

Defeated then-No. 2 Northwestern 27-23; next at No, 24 A.C. Flora

4. Summerville (3-1)

Previous rank: 5

Idle; next at Chapin

5. Northwestern (3-1)

Previous rank: 2

Lost 27-23 to then-No. 4 South Pointe

6. North Augusta (4-0)

Previous rank: 6

Defeated Strom Thurmond 37-13; next vs. Gilbert

7. Belton-Honea Path (4-0)

Previous rank: 7

Defeated Westside 42-6; next vs, Palmetto

8. Loris (4-0)

Previous rank: 8

Defeated North Myrtle Beach 53-14; next at Socastee

9. Woodruff (4-0)

Previous rank: 10

Defeated Woodmont 48-6; next vs. Chesnee

10. Greenwood (4-0)

Previous rank: 11

Defeated Lexington 36-30; next at T.L. Hanna

11. Newberry (4-0)

Previous rank: 12

Defeated Chapin 45-22; next vs. Fairfield Central

12. Saluda (3-0)

Previous rank: 13

Defeated Chester 34-14; next vs. Southside Christian

13. James Island (4-0)

Previous rank: 14

Defeated Cane Bay 34-14; next at St. James

14. Sumter (3-1)

Previous rank: 16

Defeated Crestwood 28-0; next vs. Spring Valley

15. Midland Valley (3-0)

Previous rank: 17

Idle; next vs. Gray Collegiate

16. South Florence (3-1)

Previous rank: 19

Defeated Fort Dorchester 65-7; next vs. Crestwood

17. Dorman (2-1)

Previous rank: 20

Idle; next vs. Riverside

18. Greenville (2-1)

Previous rank: 21

Idle; next at Woodmont

19. Ridge View (2-2)

Previous rank: 23

Defeated then-No. 9 Camden 56-13; next idle

20. White Knoll (2-1)

Previous rank: 22

Idle; next at Cane Bay

21. Gaffney (1-2)

Previous rank: 24

Idle; next vs. Boiling Springs

22. T.L. Hanna (2-1)

Previous rank: 25

Defeated Wren 40-27; next vs. Greenwood

23. Camden (3-1)

Previous rank: 9

Lost 56-13 to Ridge View; next at Richland Northeast

24. A.C. Flora (4-0)

Previous rank: unranked

Defeated Laurens 49-0; next vs. No. 3 South Pointe

25. Stratford (3-1)

Previous rank: unranked

Defeated Socastee 56-12; next vs. Colleton County

