Andrew Jackson sets 2025 football schedule
The Volunteers will open the season Aug. 29 at Bluffton
Andrew Jackson has set its 2025 football schedule.
The Volunteers were 4-8 last season but they finished second in their region and reached the second round of the 2-A state playoffs.
Andrew Jackson’s schedule features the same teams from 2024 with the home and away dates flipped.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 29 – at Bluffton
Sept. 5 – at Indian Land
Sept. 12 – Andrews
Sept. 19 – Lewisville
Sept. 26 – at Fairfield Central
Oct. 3 – at Cheraw
Oct. 10 – Chesterfield
Oct. 17 – Central
Oct. 24 – at North Central
Oct. 31 - Buford
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Published