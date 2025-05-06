High School

Andrew Jackson sets 2025 football schedule

The Volunteers will open the season Aug. 29 at Bluffton

Andrew Jackson Volunteers
Andrew Jackson Volunteers / Fiile

Andrew Jackson has set its 2025 football schedule. 

The Volunteers were 4-8 last season but they finished second in their region and reached the second round of the 2-A state playoffs. 

Andrew Jackson’s schedule features the same teams from 2024 with the home and away dates flipped.

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 29 – at Bluffton

Sept. 5 – at Indian Land

Sept. 12 – Andrews

Sept. 19 – Lewisville

Sept. 26 – at Fairfield Central

Oct. 3 – at Cheraw

Oct. 10 – Chesterfield

Oct. 17 – Central

Oct. 24 – at North Central

Oct. 31 - Buford

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

