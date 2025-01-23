High School

Belton-Honea Path sophomore Watson-Martin begins raking in college offers

Three FBS offers have already come in and a steady stream of even larger opportunities are sure to follow

Mike Duprez

Belton-Honea Path High sophomore Tajeh Watson-Martin (5) run with the ball after making a catch against Oceanside Collegiate Academy in the Class AAA state championship game.
Belton-Honea Path High sophomore Tajeh Watson-Martin (5) run with the ball after making a catch against Oceanside Collegiate Academy in the Class AAA state championship game. / ALEX HICKS JR./STAFF / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Belton-Honea Path sophomore Tajeh Watson-Marton saw his high school football season end last month in South Carolina.

The college offers, however, are just getting started.

Watson-Martin picked up his first three Football Bowl Subdivision offers within the last week from Appalachian State, Marshall and Liberty.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound two-way starter had a breakout season while helping the Bears reach the Class AAA state championship game. Watson-Martin caught 45 passes for 899 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging nearly 20 yards a catch. He has 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash.

On defense from his cornerback position, Watson-Martin made 21 solo tackles, broke up 6 passes and recovered a fumble. That earned him Class AAA all-state honors from the South Carolina Football Coaches Association.

Watson-Martin began making an impact almost as soon as high school began.

Playing strictly on defense and special teams as a freshman, Watson-Martin led the Bears with 6 interceptions and 10 pass breakups. He also made 57 tackles – 39 solo – and recovered a fumble. Watson-Martin had 4 punt returns for 99 yards, with his longest being 56 yards.

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/South Carolina