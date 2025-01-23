Belton-Honea Path sophomore Watson-Martin begins raking in college offers
Belton-Honea Path sophomore Tajeh Watson-Marton saw his high school football season end last month in South Carolina.
The college offers, however, are just getting started.
Watson-Martin picked up his first three Football Bowl Subdivision offers within the last week from Appalachian State, Marshall and Liberty.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound two-way starter had a breakout season while helping the Bears reach the Class AAA state championship game. Watson-Martin caught 45 passes for 899 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging nearly 20 yards a catch. He has 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash.
On defense from his cornerback position, Watson-Martin made 21 solo tackles, broke up 6 passes and recovered a fumble. That earned him Class AAA all-state honors from the South Carolina Football Coaches Association.
Watson-Martin began making an impact almost as soon as high school began.
Playing strictly on defense and special teams as a freshman, Watson-Martin led the Bears with 6 interceptions and 10 pass breakups. He also made 57 tackles – 39 solo – and recovered a fumble. Watson-Martin had 4 punt returns for 99 yards, with his longest being 56 yards.