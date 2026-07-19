Chapin Opens New Era Under Cory Helms With Challenging 2026 Schedule

A new coach brings new optimism to Chapin, but the Eagles won't have an easy path back to contention.

First-year coach Cory Helms inherits a program coming off a winless season and immediately faces one of South Carolina's toughest Region 4-5A high school football schedules, highlighted by defending state champion Dutch Fork and perennial playoff contenders River Bluff, Lexington and White Knoll.

A Proven Program Builder

In previous stops at Cardinal Newman and Pelion, head coach Cory Helms managed to quickly reverse their struggling fortunes.

The Indians won their second-most games in school history in 2024, while the Panthers nearly tripled its victory total in 2025.

Helms is now the third head coach in four seasons for the Eagles. His challenge is to make Chapin competitive in a region dominated the past decade by reigning state champion Dutch Fork.

“That’s kind of been the M.O.,” Helms said. “As a competitor, that’s what you want. You want to play against the best. You want to coach against the best. So, if you’re a competitor, that’s what you look forward to.”

Young Offense Looks to Grow

The Eagle will run a multiple-set offense led by junior quarterback Tyler Black. He saw action in four games, throwing for a career-best 271 yards and two touchdowns against Newberry.

“Play with a chip on your shoulder and remember the record last year,” said Black after his motivation. “I think we’re going to have a good year and we all want to ball.”

Thomas Grant Jr.

Black will have a bevy of receiving weapons at his disposal. Despite injuries, Anderson Stutts and Riley Ashton have been the most consistent performers this summer, while Ziggy Mack has emerged as an explosive threat who will also see time in the secondary.

Other receiving weapons include Nyshawn Palmore, Beckham Diimler, Connor Finney and Jack Coleman and 6-foot 3, 183-pound senior tight end Dalton Gravelle.

Helms believes his offensive line has “potential” to be special in the coming years. Juniors Kemp Tisdale and Grady Meetze are returning starters and varsity newcomers Hank Olds, Thomas Griffin and Anthony Nunez average over six feet and 300 pounds who show promise.

They will look to create openings for their “two-headed monster” in running backs Charlie Howell and Harper Ellerbe. Former defensive lineman Kingston Bower will serve as a power back to change pace.

Defensive Questions Remain

The Eagles are focused on their Aug. 21 eason-opener at Lugoff-Elgin. It’s an opportunity to turn the page by snapping an 11-game losing streak.

Chapin defenders stop the A.C. Flora running back during a scrimmage. | Thomas Grant Jr

As for realistic expectations, Helms is not a believer in them.

“Our expectation is to win and our expectation is to be the best of our ability everyday. So that’s our expectation every day and we’ll hold that standard to them every day.”

“As a team, a winning record is always nice,” said Clinton Gentry, a senior athlete expected to be major contributor. “Make the playoffs, win some games in the playoffs. Make a run. For myself, just make a lot of plays. Getting noticed. But overall, it’s the team that’s important and as a team, we’ve got to play together.”

Schedule Breakdown

(All Games Start at 7:30 p.m.)

AUG. 21 – At Lugoff-Elgin

AUG. 28 – BROOKLAND-CAYCE

SEPT. 4 – at Aiken

SEPT. 11 – AIRPORT

SEPT. 18 – SPRING VALLEY

SEPT. 25 – at Gilbert

OCT. 2 – at River Bluff

OCT. 9 – DUTCH FORK

OCT. 16 – at White Knoll

OCT. 23 – LEXINGTON