High School

Clover sets 2025 football schedule

The Blue Eagles will open the season Aug. 22 at Julius Chambers of North Carolina

Mike Duprez

Clover Blue Eagles
Clover Blue Eagles / File

Clover has set its 2025 football schedule with all the regular-season opponents from last year back.

Home and away dates are flipped.

The Blue Eagles are coming off an 8-5 season in which they reached the second round of the Class 5-A Division 2 state playoffs.

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 22 – at Julius Chambers (N.C.)

Aug. 29 – Hillcrest

Sept. 5 – at Palisades (N.C.)

Sept. 12 – York

Sept. 19 – at Rock Hill

Sept. 26 – at Fort Mill

Oct. 3 – Northwestern

Oct. 17 – at Indian Land

Oct. 24 – Nation Ford

Oct. 31 – Catawba Ridge

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/South Carolina