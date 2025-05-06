Clover sets 2025 football schedule
The Blue Eagles will open the season Aug. 22 at Julius Chambers of North Carolina
Clover has set its 2025 football schedule with all the regular-season opponents from last year back.
Home and away dates are flipped.
The Blue Eagles are coming off an 8-5 season in which they reached the second round of the Class 5-A Division 2 state playoffs.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 22 – at Julius Chambers (N.C.)
Aug. 29 – Hillcrest
Sept. 5 – at Palisades (N.C.)
Sept. 12 – York
Sept. 19 – at Rock Hill
Sept. 26 – at Fort Mill
Oct. 3 – Northwestern
Oct. 17 – at Indian Land
Oct. 24 – Nation Ford
Oct. 31 – Catawba Ridge
