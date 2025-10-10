High School

Columbia Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025

Get Columbia Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolls into Week 7 on October 10

Brady Twombly

Irmo Yellowjackets vs Carolina Forest Panthers - Sep 13, 2024
Irmo Yellowjackets vs Carolina Forest Panthers - Sep 13, 2024 / Brian Bodine

There are 42 games scheduled for Friday, October 10 in the Columbia Metro, including five games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbia Metro Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring ranked teams. The number one team in the state, Irmo, is in action as they take on River Bluff. There is also a top-15 match up as No. 5 Dutch Fork is traveling to No. 15 White Knoll.

Columbia High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

American Leadership Academy vs Strom Thurmond

Andrew Jackson vs Chesterfield

Atlantic Collegiate vs Lake City

Baptist Hill vs Branchville

Batesburg-Leesville vs Ninety Six

Ben Lippen vs Heathwood Hall Episcopal

Blythewood vs West Florence

Calhoun Academy vs Carolina Academy

Calhoun County vs Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Camden Military vs Florence Christian

Cathedral Academy vs Cross

Chester vs Fairfield Central

Columbia vs Mid-Carolina

Crestwood vs Hartsville

Cross vs Scott's Branch

Dixie vs Whitmire

Dorchester Academy vs Clarendon Hall

Dreher vs Lancaster

Dutch Fork vs White Knoll

East Clarendon vs Kingstree

Edisto vs Whale Branch

Fox Creek vs Newberry

Gilbert vs Midland Valley

Gray Collegiate Academy vs Airport

Great Falls vs Lamar

Greenwood Christian vs Thomas Sumter Academy

Hampton County vs Lake Marion

Hanahan vs Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler vs Calhoun County

Irmo vs River Bluff

Johnson vs McBee

Keenan vs Silver Bluff

Lee Central vs Lewisville

Lexington vs Chapin

Lower Richland vs Wilson

Lugoff-Elgin vs Ridge View

Manning vs Mullins

Midland Valley vs Gilbert

Northside Christian Academy vs Orangeburg Prep

Pelion vs Saluda

Richland Northeast vs Flora

Ridge Spring-Monetta vs Williston-Elko

South Florence vs Lakewood

Trinity-Byrnes vs Wilson Hall

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/South Carolina