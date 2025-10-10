Columbia Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 42 games scheduled for Friday, October 10 in the Columbia Metro, including five games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbia Metro Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring ranked teams. The number one team in the state, Irmo, is in action as they take on River Bluff. There is also a top-15 match up as No. 5 Dutch Fork is traveling to No. 15 White Knoll.
Columbia High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
American Leadership Academy vs Strom Thurmond
Andrew Jackson vs Chesterfield
Atlantic Collegiate vs Lake City
Baptist Hill vs Branchville
Batesburg-Leesville vs Ninety Six
Ben Lippen vs Heathwood Hall Episcopal
Blythewood vs West Florence
Calhoun Academy vs Carolina Academy
Calhoun County vs Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Camden Military vs Florence Christian
Cathedral Academy vs Cross
Chester vs Fairfield Central
Columbia vs Mid-Carolina
Crestwood vs Hartsville
Cross vs Scott's Branch
Dixie vs Whitmire
Dorchester Academy vs Clarendon Hall
Dreher vs Lancaster
Dutch Fork vs White Knoll
East Clarendon vs Kingstree
Edisto vs Whale Branch
Fox Creek vs Newberry
Gilbert vs Midland Valley
Gray Collegiate Academy vs Airport
Great Falls vs Lamar
Greenwood Christian vs Thomas Sumter Academy
Hampton County vs Lake Marion
Hanahan vs Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Irmo vs River Bluff
Johnson vs McBee
Keenan vs Silver Bluff
Lee Central vs Lewisville
Lexington vs Chapin
Lower Richland vs Wilson
Lugoff-Elgin vs Ridge View
Manning vs Mullins
Midland Valley vs Gilbert
Northside Christian Academy vs Orangeburg Prep
Pelion vs Saluda
Richland Northeast vs Flora
Ridge Spring-Monetta vs Williston-Elko
South Florence vs Lakewood
Trinity-Byrnes vs Wilson Hall