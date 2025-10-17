High School

Columbia Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025

Get Columbia Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolls into Week 8 on October 17

Brady Twombly

Irmo Yellowjackets vs Myrtle Beach Seahawks - Sep 25, 2025 / Brian Bodin

There are 37 games scheduled for Friday, October 17 in the Columbia Metro, including seven games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbia Metro Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup of the week is a game featuring ranked teams. The number one team in the state, Irmo, is in action as they take on No. 15 White Knoll in the only ranked matchup of the week.

Columbia High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

Abbeville vs Whitmire

Airport vs North Augusta

American Leadership Academy vs Batesburg-Leesville

Andrew Jackson vs Central

Atlantic Collegiate vs Manning

Bethune-Bowman vs Scott's Branch

Blackville-Hilda vs Calhoun County

Blythewood vs Sumter

Branchville vs Military Magnet Academy

Brookland-Cayce vs Gilbert

Calhoun Academy vs Henry Academy

Camden vs York

Chapin vs River Bluff

Cheraw vs North Central

Chester vs Columbia

Colleton Prep Academy vs Lee Academy

Darlington vs Hartsville

Dreher vs Flora

Dutch Fork vs Lexington

Eau Claire vs Fairfield Central

East Clarendon vs Mullins

Florence Christian vs Wilson Hall

Fox Creek vs Keenan

Gray Collegiate Academy vs South Aiken

Great Falls vs Johnson

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler vs Williston-Elko

Irmo vs White Knoll

Lake City vs Marion

Lake Marion vs Whale Branch

Lakewood vs Lower Richland

Lamar vs Lee Central

Lugoff-Elgin vs Westwood

Manning vs Atlantic Collegiate

Ninety Six vs Saluda

Pelion vs Strom Thurmond

Ridge Spring-Monetta vs Wagener-Salley

Ridge View vs West Florence

Silver Bluff vs Swansea

Published
