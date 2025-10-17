Columbia Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 37 games scheduled for Friday, October 17 in the Columbia Metro, including seven games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbia Metro Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the week is a game featuring ranked teams. The number one team in the state, Irmo, is in action as they take on No. 15 White Knoll in the only ranked matchup of the week.
Columbia High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
Abbeville vs Whitmire
Airport vs North Augusta
American Leadership Academy vs Batesburg-Leesville
Andrew Jackson vs Central
Atlantic Collegiate vs Manning
Bethune-Bowman vs Scott's Branch
Blackville-Hilda vs Calhoun County
Blythewood vs Sumter
Branchville vs Military Magnet Academy
Brookland-Cayce vs Gilbert
Calhoun Academy vs Henry Academy
Camden vs York
Chapin vs River Bluff
Cheraw vs North Central
Chester vs Columbia
Colleton Prep Academy vs Lee Academy
Darlington vs Hartsville
Dreher vs Flora
Dutch Fork vs Lexington
Eau Claire vs Fairfield Central
East Clarendon vs Mullins
Florence Christian vs Wilson Hall
Fox Creek vs Keenan
Gray Collegiate Academy vs South Aiken
Great Falls vs Johnson
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler vs Williston-Elko
Irmo vs White Knoll
Lake City vs Marion
Lake Marion vs Whale Branch
Lakewood vs Lower Richland
Lamar vs Lee Central
Lugoff-Elgin vs Westwood
Ninety Six vs Saluda
Pelion vs Strom Thurmond
Ridge Spring-Monetta vs Wagener-Salley
Ridge View vs West Florence
Silver Bluff vs Swansea