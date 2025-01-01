4-star wide receiver, top South Carolina high school football recruit makes big college announcement
One major South Carolina high school football recruit decided to end 2024 with some big news.
With the high school football season ending across the country, many underclassmen have started announcing their college commitments. While a commitment is little more than a pledge from player to college, they do often signal a player’s absolute intent to sign and carry significant weight in the recruiting world.
So when news began swirling Tuesday that one of the top wide receivers in the Class of 2026 – Bluffton (S.C.) standout wide receiver Carnell Warren (6-foot-4, 195 pounds) – will announce his college commitment Thursday during the Under Armour Next All-America Game live on ESPN, it got the recruiting world buzzing.
A 4-star recruit by ESPN and a composite 4-star by 247Sports, Warren is expected to choose Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Duke, or Virginia Tech, with the latter a seeming favorite. He also reportedly had interest from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina, amongst others.
The game is slated for 4 p.m. E.T. at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand, Fla.
As a junior this season Warren caught 53 passes for 800 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Warren made headlines earlier this season when he hauled in a touchdown over two defenders to earn the NFL's "Way to Play" Catch of the Week for Week 12 on Nov. 29 – earning Bluffton High School a $3,000 equipment grant from USA Football through NFL Foundation.
He is currently ranked No. 203 on the ESPN Jr. Top 300.