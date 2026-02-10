High School

Spokane Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 10, 2026

Get Spokane area schedules and scores as the 2026 Washington high school girls basketball season continues on Tuesday, February 10

Brady Twombly

SBLive

There are 12 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Tuesday, February 10, including one game featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Spokane Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

Spokane High School Girls Basketball Schedule - February 10, 2026

West Valley vs East Valley — 5:30 p.m.

Rogers vs Pullman — 5:30 p.m.

Lakeside vs Medical Lake — 5:45 p.m.

Riverside vs Colville — 5:45 p.m.

Quincy vs East Valley — 6:00 p.m.

Othello vs Toppenish — 6:00 p.m.

Tonasket vs Okanogan — 6:00 p.m.

Lake Roosevelt vs Brewster — 7:30 p.m.

Liberty vs Northwest Christian School — Cancelled

Lind-Ritzville vs Reardan — Cancelled

Davenport vs Colfax — Cancelled

St. George's vs Freeman — Cancelled

More Girls Basketball Coverage from High School on SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Washington