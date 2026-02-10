Spokane Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 10, 2026
Get Spokane area schedules and scores as the 2026 Washington high school girls basketball season continues on Tuesday, February 10
There are 12 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Tuesday, February 10, including one game featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Spokane Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
Spokane High School Girls Basketball Schedule - February 10, 2026
West Valley vs East Valley — 5:30 p.m.
Rogers vs Pullman — 5:30 p.m.
Lakeside vs Medical Lake — 5:45 p.m.
Riverside vs Colville — 5:45 p.m.
Quincy vs East Valley — 6:00 p.m.
Othello vs Toppenish — 6:00 p.m.
Tonasket vs Okanogan — 6:00 p.m.
Lake Roosevelt vs Brewster — 7:30 p.m.
Liberty vs Northwest Christian School — Cancelled
Lind-Ritzville vs Reardan — Cancelled
Davenport vs Colfax — Cancelled
St. George's vs Freeman — Cancelled
