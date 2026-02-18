Gray Collegiate’s Defensive Blitz Headlines SCHL Playoff openers; Irmo Advances; All First-round Scores
It’s a mentality head coach Dion Bethea has strongly instilled in his Gray Collegiate Academy boys’ basketball team.
For all the War Eagles’ offensive firepower, their ability to smother opponents from baseline to baseline separates them in South Carolina's Class 4A this season. The end result is an 18-game winning streak entering the playoffs Tuesday.
First-round opponent South Florence was the latest team to get overwhelmed by Gray Collegiate Academy’s size and athleticism. The 82-39 rout saw the War Eagles hold the Bruins scoreless through the first six minutes of the game.
Gray Collegiate Takes Full Control Early
In jumping out to a 17-0 lead, Gray Collegiate Academy forced 10 turnovers. This resulted in a running theme of the War Eagles forcing the Bruins into mistakes that led to an array of fastbreak baskets.
Levi Ball Turns Turnovers Into Dunks
All-State forward Levi Ball had consecutive slam dunks off South Florence turnovers during the early run. He scored 10 of his 12 points in the first quarter.
Luis Echevarria Capitalizes for Eight Early Points
All-Region guard Luis Echevarria also capitalized off the turnovers. He had eight of his team-high 14 points during the early scoring run, including two of his three 3-pointers.
Point guard Zyon Johnson, who finished with 14 points, was South Florence’s primary scorer. He put the Bruins on the board with a free throw following a technical foul on Echeverria following a 3-pointer.
By the time Luis Soto hit a 3-pointer for South Florence’s first field goal, it was down 20-4. The deficit grew to 25 before Johnson’s 3-pointer at the buzzer made it 38-16 at halftime.
The third quarter turned into an impromptu slam dunk fest for the War Eagles. Even with the reserves getting significant time, Gray Collegiate maintained their def3-ensive intensity.
Rickey Johnson erupted for 11 straight points, including 3, 3-pointers late in the third quarter. This allowed Gray Collegiate Academy to eventually increase their lead to 40 points, initiating a running clock with six minutes left in the game.
Smoke Stops Brookland-Cayce/Midland Valley Game
Gray Collegiate should learn its second-round opponent on Wednesday. Awaiting the War Eagles Saturday are two Region 5-5A rivals Midland Valley and Brookland-Cayce.
The Mustangs led 63-60 with 13.7 left at Bearcat Arena when play was suspended by school officials. Heavy smoke emanating from an apparent overheated motor under the bleachers engulfed the gymnasium and forced a full evacuation.
After an hour to air out the gymnasium, it was decided to postpone the conclusion of the game until 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Regardless of the victor, Gray Collegiate will face an opponent it has defeated twice this season.
Irmo wins third meeting with Chapin
A similar scenario played out Monday at Irmo High School. The Yellow Jackets faced fellow Region 4-5A and Lexington/Richland School District Five member Chapin.
Irmo won the two meetings this season and had defeated the Eagles 10 straight times. However, head coach Alex Quillen was concerned about his players looking past Chapin given the history.
“It’s not like we were blowing them out the first two games,” Quillen remembered. “We were down at halftime both games, I believe. The biggest challenge was getting the guys to not feel relaxed, not feel like they were just going to come in here and win because we beat them twice already and to come in here ready to go like it would be any playoff run.”
Chapin head coach Marquett Carr was more upbeat about his team’s chances.
“We did like the matchup, especially the quick turnaround,” he said. “We just finished our season on Thursday and so having to play this one on Monday, at least we knew each other. We’re very familiar. Both prior matchups were close.”
The third time was not the charm for the Eagles. After a close first quarter, Irmo used its size advantage in the frontcourt to open a lead against Chapin.
The duo of freshman Khiry White and Oshan Browman dominated the paint for the Yellow Jackets. White finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds and Browman had 17 in the 59-42 victory.
“Khiry’s one of our new guys this year being a freshman,” Quillen said. “He’s done a heck of a job of finishing around the rim and getting to openings and his confidence has grown and grown and grown throughout the year.
"And Oshon, I would put him against many of the big men in the state. Not many people knew about him this year going into it. He’s taken on a role this year and he’s done a really good job.”
Irmo now finds itself in another rematch Friday. This time, the Yellow Jackets make a return playoff visit to Berkeley where it lost 46-41 last year in the opening round.
“We had to newspaper article on the board all year from when we lost to them last year,” Quillen said. “We know that we’ve probably got to prepare a little harder. We’ve got to be ready for that environment, but I think the guys are ready.”
South Carolina High School Leauge 1st Round Playoff Results
CLASS 5A
(Division I)
Spartanburg 79, Rock Hill 66
Clover 57, Blythewood 50
Boiling Springs 65, J.L. Mann 59
Ashley Ridge 64, Wando 55
Fort Dorchester 59, Stratford 54
Summerville 60, Lexington 52
Mauldin 71, Spring Valley 51
Sumter 83, Stall 31
(Division II)
Irmo 59, Chapin 42
Lugoff-Elgin 59, Lucy Beckham 44
Conway 42, North Myrtle Beach 30
White Knoll 52, Myrtle Beach 44
Greenwood 68, Indian Land 61
Fort Mill 53, Northwestern 48
Hillcrest 75, Woodmont 73
Eastside 70, Catawba Ridge 63
Class 4A
Gray Collegiate Academy 82, South Florence 39
Westside 65, Lakewood 39
Bluffton 66, South Aiken 65
North Augusta 86, Hartsville 41
Fountain Inn 56, Camden 42
Lancaster 80, Berea 62
Greer 50, A.C. Flora 38
Wren 78, Laurnes 40
Wilson 60, Bishop England 35
South Pointe 66, Dreher 44
Blue Ridge 80, Seneca 74
Crestwood 66, Lower Richland 51
Daniel 77, Southside 63
Darlington 38, May River 36
Midland Valley 63, Brookland-Cayce 60 (Suspended with 13.7 seconds remaining; To be completed Wednesday at 3 pm)
Hilton Head vs. Island Aiken
Class 3A
Powdersville 136, Walhalla 121
Union County 67, West-Oak 60
Pendleton 70, Broome 47
Fox Creek 93, Dillon 46
Newberry 64, Waccamaw 48
W.J. Keenan 81, North Charleston 49
Georgetown 73, Swansea 13
Belton-Honea Path 82, Palmetto 47
Mountain View Prep 62, Crescent 23
Chapman 70, Southside Christian 54
Oceanside Collegiate 79, Silver Bluff 4
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 71, Aynor 29
Battery Creek 62, Marlboro County 60
Loris 66, Hanahan 41
St. Joseph’s Catholic 51, Woodruff 37
Christ Church 76, Greer Middle College 32
Class 2A
High Point Academy 72, North Central 42
Eau Claire 46, Batesburg-Leesville 40
Fairfield Central 46, Liberty 44
Saluda 66, Mid-Carolina 44
American Leadership Academy 92, Buford 60
Phillip Simmons 70, Whale Branch 30
Hampton County 74, Lake City 54
Chesnee 49, Strom Thurmond 34
Central 91, Manning 69
Clinton 52, Landrum 41
Andrew Jackson 90, Brashier Middle College Charter 41
Mullins 61, Academic Magnet 51
Atlantic Collegiate Academy 77, Andrews 51
Marion 43, Edisto 42
Lake Marion 55, Burke 49
York Prep 56, Woodland 46
Class A
Abbeville 85, Great Falls 46
Dixie 56, Ridge Spring-Monetta 47
Lamar 74, Ware Shoals 28
Latta 58, Scott’s Branch 49
Horse Lake Academy 64, Lee Central 50
Green Sea Floyds 66, Baptist Hill 46
C.A. Johnson 90, Whitmire 16
Carvers Bay 83, Ridgeland 45
McCormick 83, North 61
Calhoun County 90, Calhoun Falls 44
Branchville 65, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 61
Bethune-Bowman 80, Hemingway 24
Cross 49, Denmark-Olar 41
Lewisville vs. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Hardeeville vs. Johnsonville
Lake View vs. Charleston Math & Science