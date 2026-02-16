Inside the Race for South Carolina Girls Basketball State Titles; Bye, Revenge and Playoff Matchups
For 16 playoff-bound South Carolina High School League (SCHL) girls’ basketball teams in Class 5A, Monday is not just a break for classes.
First-Round Byes Set the Championship Path
In the last year of the classification having two separate brackets, those selected teams have a first-round bye.
Dorman Rolls in as Upper State Favorite
In Division I, Dorman is the Upper State’s top overall seed. The Lady Cavaliers (20-4) enter the post-season winners of eight straight and just completing a 14-0 showing in Region 2-5A.
Region runner-up Gaffney earned a second seed in Division II behind Greenville. The Lady Red Raiders placed second in Region 1-5A to Mauldin, which is the second seed.
Dutch Fork’s Turning Point Sparks Title Push
The Lady Silver Foxes are seeking their first state title since 2016. Winners of seven straight, head coach and region Coach of the Year Candace Bush points to the “lost weekend” where it dropped games on consecutive days to region rival Lexington and Camden as a turning point.
"We look like a totally different team."
- Dutch Fork Coach Candace Bush
“We look like a totally different team and I’m glad for that,” Bush said. “So maybe the losses were what we needed to pick it back up and realize we’ve got to get out here and play every game with intensity the same way no matter who my opponent is.”
Rivalries Could Decide the Lower State
Lexington and Chapin also received a second-round bye after finishing second and third, respectively. A potential third-meeting with archrival River Bluff on Friday looms for the second-seeded Lady Wildcats in the Lower State should the Lady Gators defeat Fort Dorchester Monday.
Chapin’s New Era Under Terence Jones
Meanwhile, the Lady Eagles are enjoying their best season in a decade. It’s the first season under head coach Terence Jones, whose previous success includes leading Denmark-Olar to three straight Class A final appearances.
“Very thankful for the opportunity to lead the Chapin girls’ basketball program,” Jones posted on social media. “We are headed in the right direction and are doing everything it takes to become a top tier program in the state.”
Chapin awaits the St. James/Lugoff-Elgin winner Friday in Division II Lower State. Goose Creek is the top seed in the Division II Lower State after going 23-2 overall and 10-0 in Region 7-5A.
North Myrtle Beach and Berkeley are seeded third and fourth, respectively, in Division II Lower State.
Defending Champ Blythewood Faces New Pressure
Rounding out the four Division I Upper State seeds is defending champion Blythewood. The Lady Bengals saw their 13-game winning streak snapped by rival Ridge View 49-48 this past Friday.
This marked the second straight year the Lady Blazers ended Blythewood’s season with defeat. They earned a first-round home game Monday against J.L. Mann.
Ashley Ridge Seeks a Different Ending
For the second straight year, Ashley Ridge is the Division I top-seed in the Lower State. A year ago, the Lady Swampcats forfeited a 4-overtime win over Ridge View in the Lower State semifinals after it was found to have used an ineligible player.
Carolina Forest and Summerville round out the Division I Lower State top seeds.
In Class 5A Division II, Greenwood and Eastside are the final two top seeds.
SCHSL 5A Girls Basketball Playoff Matchups
Class 5A
(Division I)
(Monday’s Game)
Spartanburg at Rock Hill
Spring Valley at Clover
Boiling Springs at J.F. Byrnes
J.L. Mann at Ridge View
James Island at Sumter
Stall at Wando
Cane Bay at West Ashley
Fort Dorchester at River Bluff
(Dorman, Mauldin, Dutch Fork, Blythewood, Ashley Ridge, Lexington, Carolina Forest and Summerville have first-round byes)
(Division II)
(Tuesday’s Games)
Catawba Ridge at Riverside
Northwestern at Fort Mill
Hillcrest at Nation Ford
Woodmont at T.L. Hanna
Myrtle Beach at Irmo
Socastee at Lucy Beckham
Lugoff-Elgin at St. James
Conway at Westwood
(Greenville, Gaffney, Greenwood, Eastside, Goose Creek, North Myrtle Beach, Berkeley and Chapin have first-round byes)
Class 4A
(Monday’s Games)
Bluffton at Westside
Fountain Inn at Travelers Rest
Richland Northeast at Blue Ridge
Seneca at Camden
Pickens at Wren
Lancaster at South Pointe
Laurens at A.C. Flora
Berea at Daniel
Gilbert at North Augusta
Lower Richland at Darlington
Colleton County at Wilson
Brookland-Cayce at Gray Collegiate
May River at Bishop England
Crestwood at Beaufort
South Aiken at Midland Valley
Aiken at South Florence
Class 3A
(Tuesday’s Games)
Mountain View Prep at St. Joseph’s Catholic
Crescent at Broome
Powdersville at Woodruff
Greer Middle College at West-Oak
Union County at Southside Christian
Carolina at Walhalla
Christ Church at South Christian
Belton-Honea Path at Chapman
Loris at Oceanside Collegiate Academy
Newberry at Waccamaw
Battery Creek at Fox Creek
North Charleston at Dillon
Silver Bluff at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Georgetown at Hanahan
Swansea at Aynor
Marlboro County at W.J. Keenan
Class 2A
(Tuesday’s Game)
Cheraw at Blacksburg
Batesburg-Leesville at Columbia
Brashier at Andrew Jackson
Greenville Tech at Chester
Liberty at Clinton
Eau Claire at Ninety-Six
Central at Saluda
Strom Thurmond at Landrum
East Clarendon at Lake Marion
Burke at Buford
American Leadership (Manning) at Atlantic Collegiate
Hampton County at Phillip Simmons
Lake City at Chesterfield
Marion at Whale Branch
Barnwell at Timberland
Woodland at Kingstree
Class A
(Monday’s Game)
C.A. Johnson at McCormick
Thornwell at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Green-Upstate at Lee Central
Williston-Elko at Ware Shoals
McBee at North
Blackville-Hilda at Abbeville
Dixie at Great Falls
Lewisville at Ridge Spring-Monetta
Johnsonville at Military Magnet
Baptist Hill at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Hannah-Pamplico at Bethune-Bowman
St. John’s at Carvers Bay
Ridgeland at Latta
Lake View at Allendale-Fairfax
Cross at Denmark-Olar
Scott’s Branch at Green Sea-Floyds