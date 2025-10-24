Greenville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 55 games scheduled for Friday, October 24, in the Greenville Metro, including seven games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Greenville Metro Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring ranked teams, as No. 5 Belton-Honea Path takes on Pendleton, and No. 12 Gaffney travels to No. 21 Dorman.
Greenville High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
A.C. Reynolds vs Enka
Abbeville vs Dixie
Alexander Central vs Freedom
American Leadership Academy vs Ninety Six
Andrews vs Cherokee
Asheville vs North Buncombe
Asheville Christian Academy vs Greenville HomeSchool
Asheville Christian Academy vs Middle Tennessee Christian
Asheville School (Independent) vs SouthLake Christian Academy
Avery County vs Polk County
Belton-Honea Path vs Pendleton
Berea vs Travelers Rest
Blacksburg vs Clinton
Blue Ridge vs Daniel
Boiling Springs vs Riverside
Brevard vs Tuscola
Broome vs Mountain View Prep
Burns vs Highland Tech
Byrnes vs Spartanburg
Calhoun Academy vs Spartanburg Christian Academy
Calhoun Falls Charter vs Ware Shoals
Chapman vs Woodruff
Chesnee vs Crescent
Christ Church Episcopal vs Southside Christian
Clarendon Hall vs Greenwood Christian
Dorman vs Gaffney
Easley vs T.L. Hanna
East Burke vs East Rutherford
East Henderson vs Pisgah
Eastside vs Wade Hampton
Emerald vs Fountain Inn
Erwin vs T.C. Roberson
Franklin vs Smoky Mountain
Franklin County vs Hebron Christian Academy
Greenville vs Hillcrest
Greenwood vs JL Mann
Hart County vs Stephens County
Hendersonville vs Mountain Heritage
Hibriten vs Patton
Landrum vs Liberty
Laurens vs Westside
Madison vs Mitchell
Madison County vs Walnut Grove
Mauldin vs Woodmont
McCormick vs Whitmire
McDowell vs Watauga
North Henderson vs West Henderson
Palmetto vs St. Joseph's Catholic
Pickens vs Seneca
R-S Central vs West Caldwell
Rosman vs Swain County
Saluda vs Strom Thurmond
Southside vs Wren
Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy vs Union Academy
Walhalla vs West-Oak