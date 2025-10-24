High School

Greenville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

Get Greenville Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 South Carolina high school football season continues into Week 10 of the 2025 season on October 24

Brady Twombly

Belton-Honea Path High senior Noah Thomas (7) passes the ball playing Crescent High School during the fourth quarter in Iva, SC October 17, 2025.
Belton-Honea Path High senior Noah Thomas (7) passes the ball playing Crescent High School during the fourth quarter in Iva, SC October 17, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 55 games scheduled for Friday, October 24, in the Greenville Metro, including seven games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Greenville Metro Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring ranked teams, as No. 5 Belton-Honea Path takes on Pendleton, and No. 12 Gaffney travels to No. 21 Dorman.

Greenville High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

A.C. Reynolds vs Enka

Abbeville vs Dixie

Alexander Central vs Freedom

American Leadership Academy vs Ninety Six

Andrews vs Cherokee

Asheville vs North Buncombe

Asheville Christian Academy vs Greenville HomeSchool

Asheville Christian Academy vs Middle Tennessee Christian

Asheville School (Independent) vs SouthLake Christian Academy

Avery County vs Polk County

Belton-Honea Path vs Pendleton

Berea vs Travelers Rest

Blacksburg vs Clinton

Blue Ridge vs Daniel

Boiling Springs vs Riverside

Brevard vs Tuscola

Broome vs Mountain View Prep

Burns vs Highland Tech

Byrnes vs Spartanburg

Calhoun Academy vs Spartanburg Christian Academy

Calhoun Falls Charter vs Ware Shoals

Chapman vs Woodruff

Chesnee vs Crescent

Christ Church Episcopal vs Southside Christian

Clarendon Hall vs Greenwood Christian

Dorman vs Gaffney

Easley vs T.L. Hanna

East Burke vs East Rutherford

East Henderson vs Pisgah

Eastside vs Wade Hampton

Emerald vs Fountain Inn

Erwin vs T.C. Roberson

Franklin vs Smoky Mountain

Franklin County vs Hebron Christian Academy

Greenville vs Hillcrest

Greenwood vs JL Mann

Hart County vs Stephens County

Hendersonville vs Mountain Heritage

Hibriten vs Patton

Landrum vs Liberty

Laurens vs Westside

Madison vs Mitchell

Madison County vs Walnut Grove

Mauldin vs Woodmont

McCormick vs Whitmire

McDowell vs Watauga

North Henderson vs West Henderson

Palmetto vs St. Joseph's Catholic

Pickens vs Seneca

R-S Central vs West Caldwell

Rosman vs Swain County

Saluda vs Strom Thurmond

Southside vs Wren

Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy vs Union Academy

Walhalla vs West-Oak

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/South Carolina