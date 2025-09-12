High School

Greenville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025

Get Greenville Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 South Carolina high school football season continues into Week 4 of the 2025 season on September 12

Brady Twombly

T.L. Hanna High pressures Westside High during the third quarter at Westside Stadium in Anderson, S.C. Friday, September 5, 2025.
T.L. Hanna High pressures Westside High during the third quarter at Westside Stadium in Anderson, S.C. Friday, September 5, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 45 games scheduled for Friday, September 12 in the Greenville Metro, including five games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Greenville Metro Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring ranked teams as No.11 Greenwood hosts Lexington and No. 10 Woodruff travels to Woodmont.

Greenville High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

Abbeville vs Ninety Six

Asheville vs Asheville School (Independent)

Atlantic Collegiate vs Landrum

Avery County vs McDowell

Belton-Honea Path vs Westside

Berea vs Southside

Blacksburg vs Union County

Blue Ridge vs Eastside

Brevard vs North Buncombe

Broome vs Emerald

Burns vs Lincolnton

Byrnes vs Greer

Calhoun Falls Charter vs Greenville HomeSchool

Carolina Academy vs Fountain Inn

Chapman vs Clinton

Charles D. Owen vs West Henderson

Chase vs Madison

Cherokee vs Enka

Chesnee vs R-S Central

Chester vs Saluda

Christ School vs Concord Christian

Copper Basin vs Rosman

Crescent vs Mountain View Prep

Elbert County vs Lincoln County

Erwin vs Hendersonville

Flora vs Laurens

Franklin County vs West-Oak

Freedom vs T.C. Roberson

Greenwood vs Lexington

Greenwood Christian vs Whitmire

Greer vs Byrnes

Jackson County vs Madison County

Landrum vs Atlantic Collegiate

Liberty vs Palmetto

Lincolnton vs Burns

Madison County vs Jackson County

McDowell vs Avery County

Mitchell vs Robbinsville

Mountain Heritage vs Swain County

Mountain View Prep vs Crescent

North Henderson vs Tuscola

Oconee County vs Stephens County

Patton vs Polk County

Pendleton vs Powdersville

Pickens vs St. Joseph's Catholic

Pisgah vs Smoky Mountain

R-S Central vs Chesnee

Rosman vs Copper Basin

Seneca vs Walhalla

Spartanburg Christian Academy vs Thomas Sumter Academy

T.L. Hanna vs Wren

Towns County vs Ware Shoals

Tuscola vs North Henderson

Woodmont vs Woodruff

Wren vs T.L. Hanna

View full Greenville scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your
favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new
photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/South Carolina