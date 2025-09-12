Greenville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
There are 45 games scheduled for Friday, September 12 in the Greenville Metro, including five games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Greenville Metro Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring ranked teams as No.11 Greenwood hosts Lexington and No. 10 Woodruff travels to Woodmont.
Greenville High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
Abbeville vs Ninety Six
Asheville vs Asheville School (Independent)
Atlantic Collegiate vs Landrum
Avery County vs McDowell
Belton-Honea Path vs Westside
Berea vs Southside
Blacksburg vs Union County
Blue Ridge vs Eastside
Brevard vs North Buncombe
Broome vs Emerald
Burns vs Lincolnton
Byrnes vs Greer
Calhoun Falls Charter vs Greenville HomeSchool
Carolina Academy vs Fountain Inn
Chapman vs Clinton
Charles D. Owen vs West Henderson
Chase vs Madison
Cherokee vs Enka
Chesnee vs R-S Central
Chester vs Saluda
Christ School vs Concord Christian
Copper Basin vs Rosman
Crescent vs Mountain View Prep
Elbert County vs Lincoln County
Erwin vs Hendersonville
Flora vs Laurens
Franklin County vs West-Oak
Freedom vs T.C. Roberson
Greenwood vs Lexington
Greenwood Christian vs Whitmire
Jackson County vs Madison County
Liberty vs Palmetto
Mitchell vs Robbinsville
Mountain Heritage vs Swain County
North Henderson vs Tuscola
Oconee County vs Stephens County
Patton vs Polk County
Pendleton vs Powdersville
Pickens vs St. Joseph's Catholic
Pisgah vs Smoky Mountain
Seneca vs Walhalla
Spartanburg Christian Academy vs Thomas Sumter Academy
T.L. Hanna vs Wren
Towns County vs Ware Shoals
Woodmont vs Woodruff
