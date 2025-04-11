Legacy Early College (South Carolina) names Everick Sullivan head boys basketball coach
On Friday, Legacy Early College (South Carolina) announced the hiring of Everick Sullivan as their new head boys basketball coach, according to Athletic Director BJ Jackson.
Sullivan brings in over 20 years of coaching experience where he coached at the collegiate level as a head coach at Lincoln Trail College, Vincennes University, and Lenoir-Rhyne University as a head coach. He also had previous stops as an assistant at Eastern Kentucky and Georgia State where he was under Ron Hunter's staff where his Panthers upset Baylor in the Opening Round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament.
Sullivan was previously the head coach at Eastside High School in Greenville, South Carolina for the 2024-2025 season where they finished with a 7-19 record.
Sullivan was a four-year standout at the University of Louisville from 1989 to 1992 where he averaged 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game for his career with the Cardinals.
Sullivan replaces BJ Jackson who stepped down from his position following the conclusion of the 2024-2025 season.
