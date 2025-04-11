High School

Legacy Early College (South Carolina) names Everick Sullivan head boys basketball coach

Sullivan brings over 20 years of coaching experience at the collegiate level with stops at Lincoln Trail College, Vincennes University, and Lenoir-Rhyne University as a head coach. He was also an assistant at Eastern Kentucky and Georgia State.

Ross Van De Griek

Oct 30, 2021; Knoxville, TN, USA; Lenoir-Rhyne Bears head coach Everick Sullivan coaching during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boiling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2021; Knoxville, TN, USA; Lenoir-Rhyne Bears head coach Everick Sullivan coaching during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boiling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-Imagn Images / Bryan Lynn-Imagn Images

On Friday, Legacy Early College (South Carolina) announced the hiring of Everick Sullivan as their new head boys basketball coach, according to Athletic Director BJ Jackson.

Sullivan brings in over 20 years of coaching experience where he coached at the collegiate level as a head coach at Lincoln Trail College, Vincennes University, and Lenoir-Rhyne University as a head coach. He also had previous stops as an assistant at Eastern Kentucky and Georgia State where he was under Ron Hunter's staff where his Panthers upset Baylor in the Opening Round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

Sullivan was previously the head coach at Eastside High School in Greenville, South Carolina for the 2024-2025 season where they finished with a 7-19 record.

Sullivan was a four-year standout at the University of Louisville from 1989 to 1992 where he averaged 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game for his career with the Cardinals.

Sullivan replaces BJ Jackson who stepped down from his position following the conclusion of the 2024-2025 season.

Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

