High School

May River sets 2025 football schedule

The Sharks will open the season Aug. 22 at Airport

Mike Duprez

May River Sharks
May River Sharks / File

May River has set its 2025 football schedule.

The Sharks had a successful 2025 season, going 9-3 and reaching the second round of the 4-A state playoffs.

Among the key returnees are running Andrew Johnson (1,158 yards and 16 touchdowns) and running back Sean Mitchell (991 yards and five touchdowns).

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 22 – at Airport

Aug. 29 – West Ashley

Sept. 5 – at Lake City

Sept. 12 – at Brookland-Cayce

Sept. 26 – Georgetown

Oct. 4 – Colleton County

Oct. 10 – Bishop England

Oct. 17 – Hilton Head

Oct. 24 – at Beaufort

Oct. 31 – at Bluffton

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/South Carolina