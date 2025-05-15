May River sets 2025 football schedule
The Sharks will open the season Aug. 22 at Airport
May River has set its 2025 football schedule.
The Sharks had a successful 2025 season, going 9-3 and reaching the second round of the 4-A state playoffs.
Among the key returnees are running Andrew Johnson (1,158 yards and 16 touchdowns) and running back Sean Mitchell (991 yards and five touchdowns).
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 22 – at Airport
Aug. 29 – West Ashley
Sept. 5 – at Lake City
Sept. 12 – at Brookland-Cayce
Sept. 26 – Georgetown
Oct. 4 – Colleton County
Oct. 10 – Bishop England
Oct. 17 – Hilton Head
Oct. 24 – at Beaufort
Oct. 31 – at Bluffton
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Published