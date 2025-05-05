Northwestern sets 2025 football schedule
Northwestern has set its 2025 football schedule, and it features two Saturday games to open the season.
The reigning 5-A Division 2 state champion will play Charlotte Christian on Saturday, Aug. 23, at Memorial Stadium in Charlotte with a 5:15 p.m. kickoff. The Trojans will play host to Ridge View on Saturday, Aug. 30.
Also on the nonregion schedule is reigning 4-A state champion South Florence.
Here is the 2025 schedule:
Aug. 23 – vs. Charlotte Christian at Memorial Stadium in Charlotte
Aug. 30 – Ridge View
Sept. 5 – at South Florence
Sept. 12 – South Pointe
Sept. 19 – at Nation Ford
Sept. 26 – Catawba Ridge
Oct. 3 – at Clover
Oct. 10 – Fort Mill
Oct. 17 – at Rock Hill
Oct. 31 – Indian Land
