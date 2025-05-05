High School

Northwestern sets 2025 football schedule

The reigning 5-A Division 2 state champion will play Charlotte Christian on Saturday, Aug. 23, at Memorial Stadium in Charlotte

Mike Duprez

Gaffney played Northwestern in high school football at the 'Reservation,' Gaffney football's home field, on Sept. 15, 2023. Northwestern's Turbo Richard with the ball.
Gaffney played Northwestern in high school football at the 'Reservation,' Gaffney football's home field, on Sept. 15, 2023. Northwestern's Turbo Richard with the ball. / ALEX HICKS JR./SPARTANBURG HERALD-JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Northwestern has set its 2025 football schedule, and it features two Saturday games to open the season.

The reigning 5-A Division 2 state champion will play Charlotte Christian on Saturday, Aug. 23, at Memorial Stadium in Charlotte with a 5:15 p.m. kickoff. The Trojans will play host to Ridge View on Saturday, Aug. 30.

Also on the nonregion schedule is reigning 4-A state champion South Florence.

Here is the 2025 schedule:

Aug. 23 – vs. Charlotte Christian at Memorial Stadium in Charlotte

Aug. 30 – Ridge View

Sept. 5 – at South Florence

Sept. 12 – South Pointe

Sept. 19 – at Nation Ford

Sept. 26 – Catawba Ridge

Oct. 3 – at Clover

Oct. 10 – Fort Mill

Oct. 17 – at Rock Hill

Oct. 31 – Indian Land

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/South Carolina