Predicting the winners of the 2024 South Carolina high school football state championships
The South Carolina High School League state championships have arrived and there are five elite matchups on tap.
Three teams are seeking to repeat as champions. One of them is after its third straight championship.
In a new wrinkle, Class AAAAA is subdivided into two divisions, meaning there will be six state champions altogether.
Here’s what we think.
SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTIONS
Class AAAAA Division 1
Dutch Fork (12-0) vs. Summerville (13-0)
Dutch Fork won the last two Class AAAAA state championships and is looking to further its dynasty under legendary coach Tom Knotts. The Silver Foxes are coming off their sixth shutout of the year, a 24-0 domination of Spartanburg, led by South Carolina-bound linebacker Josh Smith.
This team, seeking its eighth state championship in the last nine years, hasn’t let its foot off the gas all year. The Silver Foxes are loaded with playmaker, including quarterback Ethan Offing, wide receiver Boykin Bickley, wide receiver K.J. Smith, running back Maurice Anderson and cornerback Elgin Sessions.
Summerville has a team good enough to win a state championship. The Green Wave just swamped Sumter 35-6 and looks powerful. Quarterback Jaden Cummings and super sophomore running back Jayven Williams spearhead a potent offense.
If the Silver Foxes win, it will be their ninth state title since Knotts took over in 2013. Knotts also won six state titles at Independence (N.C.), where he had a 109-game winning streak, and one at West Charlotte.
WINNER: Dutch Fork
Class AAAAA Division 2
Irmo (13-1) vs. Northwestern (13-0)
Irmo is trying to secure its first state championship since 1980. The Yellow Jackets were pushed by White Knoll last week, holding on for a 29-25 win as Virginia Tech commit A.J. Brand accounted for all four touchdowns. Northwestern allowed nearly 500 yards in its 58-40 win over Gaffney, so Brand could have another big day.
Northwestern quarterback Finley Polk, wide receivers Kameron Vance and Jayden Nichols and running back Zymier Gordon-Martin head up an explosive offense.
Expect a high-scoring game. Brand is the X-factor.
WINNER: Irmo
Class AAAA
Westside (13-0) vs. South Florence (10-3)
These two had such a great state championship game last year that they decided to do it again.
Defending champion Westside is coming with a 27-game winning streak. The Rams were especially impressive in dismantling South Pointe 35-14 last week. Quarterback Cutter Woods, running back Sharode Richardson and do-it-all Armoni Weaver look unstoppable.
South Florence, the 2022 state champion, executed a breathtaking rally from 20-0 down to beat North Augusta 27-20. Look for the Bruins to get the ball in the hands of South Carolina commit Jayden Sellers as much as possible, via pass and direct snap in the wildcat.
WINNER: Westside
Class AAA
Belton-Honea Path (13-1) vs. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (10-3)
Oceanside won the 2023 Class AA state championship, led by freshman quarterback Aiden Manavian, who was filling in for the injured starter. Manavian is even better this year at the helm of a sophisticated, pro-style passing attack directed by David Moore, who played quarterback at Central Michigan. Moving up to Class AAA hasn’t slowed down the Landsharks.
Marquise Henderson, the Clemson commit, led BHP to a rousing 30-22 win over No. 1 seed Mountain View Prep. Henderson has over 2,000 yards rushing and 30 total touchdowns. Tajeh Watson-Martin has 13 touchdowns and averages over 20 yards a catch. The Bears’ only loss was to Westside.
WINNER: Belton-Honea Path
Class AA
Clinton (11-2) vs. Barnwell (13-1)
Clinton beat Fairfield Central 32-21 last week and has plenty of momentum for the championship game. The Red Devils got a touchdown pass from Tushawan Richardson to D.J. Clark and a fumble return for a touchdown by Austin Boyd, among other highlights.
Barnwell is coming off a 37-14 rout of Manning as quarterback Cameron Austin fired three touchdown passes. The only blemish on the War Horses’ schedule is a 31-26 loss to South Aiken.
WINNER: Barnwell
Class A
Abbeville (12-1) vs. Cross (12-2)
Abbeville dropped down from Class AA and one of the state’s most storied programs kept on rolling. The Bulldogs have won eight state championships under coach Jamie Nickles. If the Bulldogs win, it will be their 13th overall, second only to Gaffney’s 17.
But Cross is formidable. The Trojans are led by two-way superstar Caden Ramsey. Consider what the 6-foot-5 senior did in the Trojans’ 36-7 rout of Lake View: three interceptions (one a 99-yard pick-6), 4 catches for 63 yards, a rushing touchdown and a 44-yard kickoff return.
WINNER: Cross
