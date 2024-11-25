Predicting the winners of the third round of the South Carolina high school football playoffs
The third round of the South Carolina state playoffs has arrived and that means plenty of marquee matches.
Here is how we see it unfolding.
Class AAAAA Division 1
Upper State
River Bluff (10-2) at Dutch Fork (10-0)
River Bluff was down 17-7 to Rock Hill last week before storming back for a 34-17 win. Dutch Fork sort of sputtered early with incomplete passes but still pulled away for a 42-14 win over Boiling Springs.
Dutch Fork, seeking its third consecutive state championship is loaded with stars featuring quarterback Ethan Offing, running back Maurice Anderson, defensive back Elgin Sessions and linebacker Josh Smith.
WINNER: Dutch Fork
J.L. Mann (10-2) at Spartanburg (8-2)
Both teams rolled in the second round. Spartanburg excelled in all phases, with Peyton Jones getting a pick-six, Will Love kicking three field goals – including one from 48 yards – and Trenton Lynch running for 107 yards.
WINNER: Spartanburg
Class AAAAA Division 2
Upper State
Greenwood (9-2) at Northwestern (11-0)
Greenwood slipped by Hillcrest in the second round. Northwestern dominated Indian Land, continuing the undefeated Trojans’ overwhelming success this season. Quarterback Finlay Polk directs a high-octane offense.
WINNER: Northwestern.
T.L. Hanna (9-2) at Gaffney (9-1)
Both teams won decisively in the first round. But Gaffney is one of the toughest places to play in the state for visiting teams. The Indians also have Jayvon Gilmore and Jamarcus Smith to make big plays.
WINNER: Gaffney.
Lower State
West Florence (8-3) at Irmo (11-1)
West Florence impressed with a 34-3 pounding of North Myrtle Beach in the second round. So did Irmo in dispatching Chapin 38-7.
Quarterback A.J. Brand went over 100 yards both passing and running last week. The Yellow Jackets have elite receivers in Donovan Murph and Maleek Miller.
WINNER: Irmo
Class AAAA
Upper State
Camden (9-3) at Westside (11-0)
Camden won a 43-42 thriller over Wren last week and the Bulldogs have done a remarkable job of making a deep playoff run after losing key seniors to graduation from last season’s state finalists.
Westside brushed aside A.C. Flora 49-9. Quarterback Cutter Woods, running back Sharode Richardson and the rest of the undefeated Rams are moving ever closer to a repeat championship.
WINNER: Westfield
South Pointe (10-2) at Daniel (11-1)
This one has a big-time wow factor and would be a great state championship game. But one of these teams will go home in the third round
South Pointe, which lost only to Northwestern and Spartanburg, has an elite offense led by quarterback Cam McMillon and running back Mason Pickett-Hicks. The Stallions have dominated their two playoff games.
Daniel had to overcome the stellar quarterback play of Richland Northeast’s Will Wilson to win 48-36 last week. The Lions are led by sophomore quarterback Grayson Clary and two-way star Spencer Conn but they could be vulnerable to South Pointe’s offense.
WINNER: South Pointe
Lower State
South Florence (9-3) at Hartsville (10-1-1)
Here’s another high-profile matchup and it’s a rematch between local rivals.
Hartsville won the regular season contest 54-35 but South Florence seems to have found its mojo in the playoffs behind superstar wide receiver Jadyen Sellers, the younger brother of South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers. The younger Sellers was used a wildcat quarterback to great effect last week.
The Red Foxes won big last week, too.
WINNER: Hartsville
Gilbert (8-4) at North Augusta (11-1)
Gilbert surprised Bishop England last week to continue its run. North Augusta pushed aside May River 36-6.
WINNER: North Augusta
Class AAA
Upper State
Crescent (7-4) at Mountain View Prep (11-0)
Crescent was very impressive in crushing 2023 Class A state champion Christ Church Episcopal 45-6 last week but Mountain View Prep looks like a juggernaut.
Quarterback Bryson Drummond and running back Jaylen McGill led last week’s 42-19 pounding of Walhalla.
WINNER: Mountain View Prep
Powdersville (9-3) at Belton-Honea Path (11-1)
Belton-Honea Path has a Clemson commit at running back in Marquise Henderson. But the Bears also have quarterback Noah Thomas and wide receiver Tajeh Watson-Martin. They all had big plays in the Bears’ 42-14 rout of Palmetto.
Powdersville, helped by an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Elijah Huggins, edged Woodruff 28-21.
WINNER: Belton-Honea Path
Lower State
Keenan (8-4) at Loris (10-1)
Loris hadn’t played in three weeks when it took on Hanahan last Friday and it showed. The Lions held 28-21 behind the play of quarterback Moon Gerald and running back Deuce Stephens.
Keenan is having its best season in nearly a quarter of a century. Raiders quarterback Desmond Washington was sensational last week, throwing for 430 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 38-7 rout of Orangeburg-Wilkinson. A lot of that went to Tyheim McNeil, who caught 8 passes for 278 yards and 3 touchdowns.
WINNER: Loria
Dillon (10-2) at Oceanside Collegiate Academy (8-3)
Dillon went on the road to beat a good Newberry team last week as Jamarion Fling ran for two more touchdowns.
OCA has been dominant since losing to Class AAAAA juggernauts Dutch Fork and Irmo early in the season. Sophomore quarterback Aiden Manavian leads a talented team.
WINNER: Oceanside Collegiate Academy
Class AA
Upper State
Batesburg-Leesville (12-0) at Clinton (9-2)
Both teams won handily last week. Batesburg-Leesville is having its best season in over 20 years. Amadre Wooden set a school record with 334 yards rushing in the Panthers’ second-round win. Quarterback Tanner Watkins has been solid all season.
Clinton running back Javen Cook has over 1,000 yards for the season.
WINNER: Batesburg-Leesville
Central (10-2) at Fairfield Central (10-2)
Central took out an outstanding Saluda team 26-15 while Fairfield Central rolled.
Fairfield Central senior running back Tydarion Grier has over 1,900 total yards and 35 touchdowns.
WINNER: Fairfield Central
Lower State
Cheraw (10-2) at Barnwell (11-1)
Cheraw blanked East Clarendon 35-0 last week and has won seven in a row. Barnwell shut out Timberland 21-0 and has an eight-game winning streak.
Lane Evans kicked two field goals for Barnwell while Cameron Austin threw a touchdown pass and ran for another.
Senior running back Cam McClendon has 1,030 yards and 12 touchdowns for Cheraw.
WINNER: Barnwell
Philip Simmons (10-2) at Manning (10-1)
Philip Simmons quarterback Tavien Orellana threw five touchdown passes in the Iron Horses’ 40-24 win over Kingstree. Manning rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to beat Hampton County 28-27 in overtime.
The Iron Horses have balance across the board.
WINNER: Philip Simmons.
Class A
Upper State
Lamar (9-3) at Abbeville (10-1)
Alvion Ward ran for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns as Lamar beat Lee Central 22-12.
Abbeville has continued to be a power after dropping down from Class AA. The Panthers’ only loss was 37-35 to Batesburg-Leesville. Abbeville whipped Blackville-Hilda last week.
WINNER: Abbeville
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (10-1) at Lewisville (11-1)
This is a regular season rematch. Lewisville won 44-16 back on Aug. 30. The only blemish on the Lewisville schedule is a 33-8 loss to Fairfield Central.
WINNER: Lewisville
Lower State
Hannah-Pamplico (9-2) at Cross (10-2)
Both teams posted overwhelming wins in the second round. Wade Poston threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in HHP’s win.
Cross standout Karmello Jones has rushed for 1,645 yards and 29 touchdowns. Caden Ramsey, a two-way star, has 9 interceptions while catching 28 passes for 569 yards and 8 touchdowns.
WINNER: Cross
Bamberg-Ehrhardt (8-2) at Lake View (10-1)
These two schools are longtime playoff rivals in baseball. Now they get to do it on the gridiron.
Lake View had to overcome an early deficit to down upstart Johnsonville 21-14. Tyrell Foxworth Jr. had all three Lake View touchdowns.
B-E also had to come from behind to beat Baptist Hill 36-20. The Red Raiders are led by North Carolina Central commit Chanston Crosby.
WINNER: Bamberg-Ehrhardt.