Previewing the South Carolina high school football state playoffs
Dutch Fork, Westwood and Oceanside Collegiate Academy are chasing repeat state championships as the South Carolina high school football state playoffs begin on Friday.
Because of realignment, Westwood is the only team truly defending a state championship – in Class AAAA. Dutch Fork is the two-time reigning Class AAAAA champion but that classification is now split into two divisions. Oceanside Collegiate won the Class AA championship last year but is now in Class AAA. Daniel won the Class AAA title last year but is now in Class AAAA.
Here is an outlook in each classification.
Class AAAAA Division 1 Bracket
Dutch Fork turned in a dominant, undefeated regular season. The Silver Foxes’ closest call was last Friday’s 24-14 win over fellow power Irmo. But Irmo is in Division 2.
Quarterback Ethan Offing, a Clemson baseball commit, tailback Marcus Anderson and wide receiver Boykin Bickley lead a strong offense. The defense is led by West Virginia commit Elgin Sessions and South Carolina commit Josh Smith.
Dutch Fork’s biggest challenge in the semifinals could be against Spartanburg, the team it beat 24-7 in the opening game of the season. Sophomore running back Trenton Lynch leads the Vikings with 835 yards and 9 touchdowns.
Lurking in the lower half of the bracket are undefeated teams Summerville and Sumter, who are on a collision course in the other semifinal matchup.
Senior quarterback Jaden Cummings and sophomore running back Jayven Williams lead a potent Summerville offense. Senior running backs Kameron Fortune and John Peeples have both gone over 1,000 yards while combining for 39 touchdowns.
Class AAAAA Division 2 Bracket
Irmo could join crosstown rival Dutch Fork in bringing two state championships to the same town. Virginia Tech commit A.J. Brand and four-star wide receiver Donovan Murph make the Yellow Jackets a tough out in the lower half of the bracket.
Undefeated Northwestern is in the upper half of the bracket and could join Irmo in a high-powered championship game. Quarterback Finley Polk, a Gardner-Webb commit, and wide receivers Jayden Nichols and Kameron Vance lead a prolific offense. Gaffney, which lost only to Spartanburg, could challenge Northwestern.
Class AAAA Bracket
Westside and Daniel might be on a collision course for the semifinals.
Quarterback Cutter Woods, a South Carolina commit, leads a Westside team that comes into the playoffs on a 23-game winning streak. Two-way star Sharone Richardson and wide receiver Chamarryus Bomar are big-time players for the Rams.
Daniel has its own star at quarterback in sophomore Grayson Clary. Quint Cumbie and Jason Bish are big-play wide receivers. Linebacker Spencer Conn and end Dexter Johnson lead the defense.
Hartsville has emerged as a dominant force in the lower half of the bracket.
Class AAA Bracket
There will be a new champion. Mountain View Prep, in its first year as a program, has rocketed to the top. Quarterback Bryson Drummond and running back Jaylen McGill, who has 21 college offers, lead a potent offense. Senior lineman Quay McCauley leads the defense.
Belton-Honea Path could meet MVP in the semifinals. Marquise Henderson, a Clemson commit, has 1,277 yards rushing. Kelsey Miles Jr. leads the defense.
Loris appears to have a clear path to the semifinals, especially with a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Leading the way for the Lions are quarterback Moon Gerald and linebacker Javon Johnson.
Oceanside Collegiate and sophomore quarterback Aiden Manavian have come on strong in the second half of the season.
Class AA
Batesburg-Leesville is having its best season in nearly a quarter of a century. The undefeated Panthers are led by junior running back Amadre Wooden, quarterback Tanner Watkins and linebacker Christian Burkett.
Clinton dominated its region and could face B-L in the third round. The Red Devils are led by junior running back Javen Cook.
Barnwell and Philip Simmons could face each other in the lower bracket half of the semifinals.
Class A
Abbeville, which reached the Class AA semifinals last year, could be poised to make a title run in 2024.
Cross made a dominant region run and might be on a path to play Abbeville for the state championship. The Trojans are led by 1,300-yard running back Karmello Jones and two-way star Caden Ramsey.