South Carolina 4-star wideout reclassifies, commits to the Gamecocks
Ridge View’s Jordon Gidron had an announcement to make on Friday.
Well, make that two.
The four-star wide receiver announced via a video on X that he is committing to South Carolina and reclassifying from the Class of 2026 to the Class of 2025.
Gidron had offers from 25 schools across the country, according to 247sports, but decided to stay home and play for coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks.
“They’ve always shown me love,” Gidron told On3,com. “I’ve always been told to go the school that needs you. They have shown me love and I feel like I could have a chance to play early as a receiver there. That’s everything I want in a school.”
The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder was ranked the No. 7 wide receiver prospect and No. 41 overall by ESPN for the Class of 2026. He was also ranked as the No. 1 prospect in South Carolina.
Among his suitors were Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, North Carolina and Notre Dame.
Gidron, who has 4.55 speed, caught 45 passes for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore. He had 17 catches for 121 yards as well as a rushing touchdown in three games so far in 2024.
Gidron is the second Columbia-area four-star wide receiver prospect to reclassify from the Class of 2026 to the Class of 2025 this week. Irmo’s Donovan Murph made the same decision earlier in the week. Murph has not yet committed to a college.