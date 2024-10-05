High School

South Carolina 4-star wideout reclassifies, commits to the Gamecocks

Ridge View's Jordon Gidron made both announcements on Friday

Mike Duprez

Ridge View 4-star wide receiver Jordon Gidron made big news on Friday when he announced that he had reclassified to the Class of 2025 and committed to play his college football at the University of South Carolina.
Ridge View’s Jordon Gidron had an announcement to make on Friday.

Well, make that two.

The four-star wide receiver announced via a video on X that he is committing to South Carolina and reclassifying from the Class of 2026 to the Class of 2025.

Gidron had offers from 25 schools across the country, according to 247sports, but decided to stay home and play for coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks.

“They’ve always shown me love,” Gidron told On3,com. “I’ve always been told to go the school that needs you. They have shown me love and I feel like I could have a chance to play early as a receiver there. That’s everything I want in a school.”

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder was ranked the No. 7 wide receiver prospect and No. 41 overall by ESPN for the Class of 2026. He was also ranked as the No. 1 prospect in South Carolina.

Among his suitors were Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, North Carolina and Notre Dame.

Gidron, who has 4.55 speed, caught 45 passes for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore. He had 17 catches for 121 yards as well as a rushing touchdown in three games so far in 2024.

Gidron is the second Columbia-area four-star wide receiver prospect to reclassify from the Class of 2026 to the Class of 2025 this week. Irmo’s Donovan Murph made the same decision earlier in the week. Murph has not yet committed to a college.

MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

