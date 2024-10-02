South Carolina 4-star wide receiver reclassifies to Class of 2025
Irmo 4-star wide receiver Donovan Murph will start his college career a year earlier than previously expected.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder has reclassified from 2026 to 2025, meaning he is now a senior instead of a junior. Murph has drawn the interest of numerous Power-4 schools.
“This has always been on my mind,” Murph told On3.com. “…I knew I had the opportunity to and the ability to do it, so I put the work in and will graduate next spring.”
Murph made the announcement live on his Instagram on Tuesday.
He had plenty of encouragement, too.
“I’ve been thinking about it for a couple of weeks now,” Murph told TheBigSpur. “I’ve been going on these visits and each school has been talking to me about, why don’t you just come now? We’ll take you now.”
Murph has a lot of suitors.
The top 11 schools for Murph, as he told On3, are Alabama, Clemson, Colorado, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Auburn, Georgia, Penn State, Oregon, and Ohio State. He has offers from all those schools. So far, Murph has 30 offers altogether.
Murph has caught 42 passes for 600 yards and 3 touchdowns so far this season for the undefeated Yellow Jackets.
The 247Sports Composite has Murph ranked as the No. 6 prospect in South Carolina.