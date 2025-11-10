South Carolina High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (SCHSL) - November 10, 2025
The 2025 South Carolina high school football playoffs roll onto the Second Round on Friday, November 14, with 48 games.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the South Carolina high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 5.
Class 1A Bracket (select to view bracket)
Second Round
No. 1 Abbeville vs. No. 2 Lewisville
No. 2 Blackville-Hilda vs. No. 3 Johnson
No. 1 Hunter-Kinard-Tyler vs. No. 2 Ware Shoals
No. 1 Lamar vs. No. 4 Wagener-Salley
No. 1 Cross vs. No. 4 Bethune-Bowman
No. 2 Scott's Branch vs. No. 2 Johnsonville
No. 1 Carvers Bay vs. No. 4 Lake View
No. 1 Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs. No. 3 Latta
*all games 11/14 at 7:30 PM
Class 2A Bracket
Second Round
No. 1 Clinton vs. No. 3 Saluda
No. 1 Andrew Jackson vs. No. 2 Fairfield Central
No. 1 Chester vs. No. 2 Batesburg-Leesville
No. 1 Strom Thurmond vs. No. 2 Liberty
No. 1 Hampton County vs. No. 3 Cheraw
No. 1 Manning vs. No. 2 Timberland
No. 2 Central vs. No. 3 East Clarendon
No. 1 Philip Simmons vs. No. 2 Atlantic Collegiate
*all games 11/14 at 7:30 PM
Class 3A Bracket
Second Round
No. 1 Powdersville vs. No. 3 Pendleton
No. 2 Mountain View Prep vs. No. 2 Crescent
No. 1 Belton-Honea Path vs. No. 2 Southside Christian
No. 3 Christ Church Episcopal vs. No. 1 Woodruff
No. 1 Oceanside Collegiate Academy vs. No. 3 Marlboro County
No. 2 Silver Bluff vs. No. 2 Dillon
No. 1 Loris vs. No. 2 Orangeburg-Wilkinson
No. 3 Hanahan vs. No. 1 Newberry
*all games 11/14 at 7:30 PM
Class 4A Bracket
Second Round
No. 1 South Pointe vs. No. 8 Fountain Inn
No. 5 Flora vs. No. 4 Seneca
No. 6 Wren vs. No. 3 Westside
No. 7 Camden vs. No. 2 Daniel
No. 1 South Florence vs. No. 8 Bishop England
No. 12 Gilbert vs. No. 4 North Augusta
No. 6 Hartsville vs. No. 3 Gray Collegiate Academy
No. 10 Wilson vs. No. 2 Hilton Head
*all games 11/14 at 7:30 PM
Class 5A D1 Bracket
Second Round
No. 1 Dutch Fork vs. No. 9 Boiling Springs
No. 5 Rock Hill vs. No. 4 Byrnes
No. 3 Ridge View vs. No. 6 Spartanburg
No. 10 Blythewood vs. No. 2 Dorman
No. 1 Carolina Forest vs. No. 8 Fort Dorchester
No. 5 Summerville vs. No. 4 Ashley Ridge
No. 3 Sumter vs. No. 6 James Island
No. 7 River Bluff vs. No. 2 Stratford
*all games 11/14 at 7:30 PM
Class 5A D2 Bracket
Second Round
No. 1 Northwestern vs. No. 8 Catawba Ridge
No. 5 Gaffney vs. No. 4 Greenwood
No. 3 Indian Land vs. No. 6 Hillcrest
No. 7 Greenville vs. No. 2 T.L. Hanna
No. 1 Irmo vs. No. 8 Lugoff-Elgin
No. 5 Lucy G. Beckham vs. No. 4 White Knoll
No. 3 Myrtle Beach vs. No. 6 West Florence
No. 7 Westwood vs. No. 2 Berkeley
*all games 11/14 at 7:30 PM