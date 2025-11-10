High School

South Carolina High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (SCHSL) - November 10, 2025

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 South Carolina high school football playoffs

Sumter Fighting Gamecocks vs Myrtle Beach Seahawks - Sep 5, 2025
Sumter Fighting Gamecocks vs Myrtle Beach Seahawks - Sep 5, 2025 / Brian Bodine

The 2025 South Carolina high school football playoffs roll onto the Second Round on Friday, November 14, with 48 games.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the South Carolina high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 5.

Class 1A Bracket (select to view bracket)

Second Round

No. 1 Abbeville vs. No. 2 Lewisville

No. 2 Blackville-Hilda vs. No. 3 Johnson

No. 1 Hunter-Kinard-Tyler vs. No. 2 Ware Shoals

No. 1 Lamar vs. No. 4 Wagener-Salley

No. 1 Cross vs. No. 4 Bethune-Bowman

No. 2 Scott's Branch vs. No. 2 Johnsonville

No. 1 Carvers Bay vs. No. 4 Lake View

No. 1 Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs. No. 3 Latta

*all games 11/14 at 7:30 PM

Class 2A Bracket

Second Round

No. 1 Clinton vs. No. 3 Saluda

No. 1 Andrew Jackson vs. No. 2 Fairfield Central

No. 1 Chester vs. No. 2 Batesburg-Leesville

No. 1 Strom Thurmond vs. No. 2 Liberty

No. 1 Hampton County vs. No. 3 Cheraw

No. 1 Manning vs. No. 2 Timberland

No. 2 Central vs. No. 3 East Clarendon

No. 1 Philip Simmons vs. No. 2 Atlantic Collegiate

*all games 11/14 at 7:30 PM

Class 3A Bracket

Second Round

No. 1 Powdersville vs. No. 3 Pendleton

No. 2 Mountain View Prep vs. No. 2 Crescent

No. 1 Belton-Honea Path vs. No. 2 Southside Christian

No. 3 Christ Church Episcopal vs. No. 1 Woodruff

No. 1 Oceanside Collegiate Academy vs. No. 3 Marlboro County

No. 2 Silver Bluff vs. No. 2 Dillon

No. 1 Loris vs. No. 2 Orangeburg-Wilkinson

No. 3 Hanahan vs. No. 1 Newberry

*all games 11/14 at 7:30 PM

Class 4A Bracket

Second Round

No. 1 South Pointe vs. No. 8 Fountain Inn

No. 5 Flora vs. No. 4 Seneca

No. 6 Wren vs. No. 3 Westside

No. 7 Camden vs. No. 2 Daniel

No. 1 South Florence vs. No. 8 Bishop England

No. 12 Gilbert vs. No. 4 North Augusta

No. 6 Hartsville vs. No. 3 Gray Collegiate Academy

No. 10 Wilson vs. No. 2 Hilton Head

*all games 11/14 at 7:30 PM

Class 5A D1 Bracket

Second Round

No. 1 Dutch Fork vs. No. 9 Boiling Springs

No. 5 Rock Hill vs. No. 4 Byrnes

No. 3 Ridge View vs. No. 6 Spartanburg

No. 10 Blythewood vs. No. 2 Dorman

No. 1 Carolina Forest vs. No. 8 Fort Dorchester

No. 5 Summerville vs. No. 4 Ashley Ridge

No. 3 Sumter vs. No. 6 James Island

No. 7 River Bluff vs. No. 2 Stratford

*all games 11/14 at 7:30 PM

Class 5A D2 Bracket

Second Round

No. 1 Northwestern vs. No. 8 Catawba Ridge

No. 5 Gaffney vs. No. 4 Greenwood

No. 3 Indian Land vs. No. 6 Hillcrest

No. 7 Greenville vs. No. 2 T.L. Hanna

No. 1 Irmo vs. No. 8 Lugoff-Elgin

No. 5 Lucy G. Beckham vs. No. 4 White Knoll

No. 3 Myrtle Beach vs. No. 6 West Florence

No. 7 Westwood vs. No. 2 Berkeley

*all games 11/14 at 7:30 PM

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

