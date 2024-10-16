High School

South Carolina high school football computer rankings (10/14/2024)

Check out SBLive's custom rankings formula for every classification of South Carolina high school football through Week 8

Brady Twombly

The Spartanburg Vikings played the Dutch Fork Silver Foxes in high school football at Spartanburg High School on Aug. 30, 2024.
The Spartanburg Vikings played the Dutch Fork Silver Foxes in high school football at Spartanburg High School on Aug. 30, 2024.

Ahead of Week 9 of the South Carolina high school football season, High School on SI has published its computer rankings for this week.

South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) Class AAAAA sees Dutch Fork keep the No. 1 spot for this week. Northwestern is 8-0 and stay at No. 2 for this week.

There is no change at the top of the Class AAAA computer rankings. Westside is No. 1 and May River sits at No. 2.

SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Here are SBLive's latest South Carolina football computer rankings, as of Oct. 14, 2024:

SOUTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS

CLASS AAAAA

CLASS AAAA | CLASS AAA

CLASS AA | CLASS A

CLASS 8 MAN | CLASS SCISA 8 MAN

CLASS SCISA AAAA | CLASS SCISA AAA

CLASS SCISA AA | CLASS SCISA A

