South Carolina high school football computer rankings (9/30/2024)

Check out SBLive's custom rankings formula for every classification of South Carolina high school football through Week 6

Brady Twombly

Summerville got all it could ask for from Berkeley on Friday night, but the Green Wave had enough in the tank to pull out a 41-25 victory.
Ahead of Week 7 of the South Carolina high school football season, High School on SI has published its computer rankings for this week.

South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) Class AAAAA has a tight race for the top seed as Northwestern keep the No. 1 spot ahead of Summerville. Dutch Fork comes in at No. 3 and plays No. 10 Chapin on Friday.

Class AAAA sees Westside on top of the Computer Rankings after a 4-0 start. Richland Northeast is 6-0 and sitting at the No. 2 spot in this week's rankings.

SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Here are SBLive's latest South Carolina football computer rankings, as of Sept. 30, 2024:

