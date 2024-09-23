South Carolina high school football player in critical condition after car accident
According to the official Byrnes Rebels Football's (South Carolina) Facebook page, Wren High School senior athlete Isaac Wigington was involved in a serious car accident
Per the post made on Facebook by the Rebels, which has nearly 3,000 page followers, Wigington is currently in critical condition and down below is the official post made by Byrnes's football program.
"Prayers for Isaac Wigington of Wren HS. He is a senior football player that was in a serious car accident.Below was the latest update tonight."
"Issac remains in very critical condition. His physicians have told Paul and Angie that the next 24-48 hours will determine a lot. Right now we just have to wait and see how Issac responds. Please specifically pray that Issac shows some neurological activity during this time. Pray for decreased swelling and that his organs will be strong. Please also pray for Paul and Angie and all the people that love Issac. We know, Issac is a FIGHTER and our Lord has his hands on him. All students are encouraged to wear BLUE AND GOLD tomorrow to show support."
An out pouring of support from teams all across South Carolina have pushed out posts regarding Wigington, including the Woodruff Wolverines, whom also took to Facebook to ask for prayers.
"Wolverine Nation, our opponent this coming week is Wren. But right now, I implore you to pray for them and for their running back, Isaac, who is fighting for his life after a tragic car accident. Football means absolutely nothing right now, only a young man's life. Let's show Wren, and Isaac, we have their back. Pray that the Lord will put his healing hand on this young man. Wren family, Wolverine Nation is with you during your time of need. Isaac, keep fighting buddy!"
Wigington this season has played running back and receiver for the Hurricanes, with the senior accounting for 145 all-purpose yards and scoring one touchdown. Wren is currently 3-1 through four games.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesc