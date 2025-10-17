High School

South Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (SCHSL) — Friday, October 17, 2025

Get SCHSL live updates and final scores as Week 9 of the 2025 South Carolina high school football season kicks off Friday, October 17, 2025

Brady Twombly

Irmo Yellowjackets vs Myrtle Beach Seahawks - Sep 19, 2025
Irmo Yellowjackets vs Myrtle Beach Seahawks - Sep 19, 2025 / Brian Bodine

There are 97 games scheduled across South Carolina on Friday, October 17, including 23 games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our South Carolina Football Scoreboard.

The slate on Friday is highlighted by matchups featuring teams in our South Carolina top 25 rankings, as No. 1 Irmo hosts No. 25 White Knoll and No. 10 South Florence travels to Wilson on Friday night.

South Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 17

With 23 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into Week 8 on Friday, October 17.

SCHSL Class AAAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

Class AAAAA has 26 games on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 1 Irmo vs No. 15 White Knoll.

View full Class AAAAA scoreboard

SCHSL Class AAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

Class AAAA has 19 games on the schedule for Friday, October 17, highlighted by Hilton Head vs May River.

View full Class AAAA scoreboard

SCHSL Class AAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

Class AAA has 14 games scheduled on Friday, October 17, with the marquee matchup of the night being No. 20 Mountain View Prep vs Woodruff.

View full Class AAA scoreboard

SCHSL Class AA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 18 Class AA high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, October 17, 2025. The game of the night is North Central vs Cheraw.

View full Class AA scoreboard

SCHSL Class A West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 17 Class A high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, October 17, 2025. The slate is highlighted by Dixie vs Ware Shoals.

View full Class A scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/South Carolina