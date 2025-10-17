South Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (SCHSL) — Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 97 games scheduled across South Carolina on Friday, October 17, including 23 games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our South Carolina Football Scoreboard.
The slate on Friday is highlighted by matchups featuring teams in our South Carolina top 25 rankings, as No. 1 Irmo hosts No. 25 White Knoll and No. 10 South Florence travels to Wilson on Friday night.
South Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 17
With 23 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as high school football moves into Week 8 on Friday, October 17.
SCHSL Class AAAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
Class AAAAA has 26 games on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 1 Irmo vs No. 15 White Knoll.
View full Class AAAAA scoreboard
SCHSL Class AAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
Class AAAA has 19 games on the schedule for Friday, October 17, highlighted by Hilton Head vs May River.
View full Class AAAA scoreboard
SCHSL Class AAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
Class AAA has 14 games scheduled on Friday, October 17, with the marquee matchup of the night being No. 20 Mountain View Prep vs Woodruff.
View full Class AAA scoreboard
SCHSL Class AA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 18 Class AA high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, October 17, 2025. The game of the night is North Central vs Cheraw.
SCHSL Class A West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 17 Class A high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, October 17, 2025. The slate is highlighted by Dixie vs Ware Shoals.
