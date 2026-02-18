High School

Gray Collegiate Seeks Second State Title, This Time in 4A; First-Round SCHLGirls Playoff Scores

The Lady War Eagles have played under the radar for most of the season. As they prepare to move up to Class 5A next year, the postseason is an opportunity to take centerstage.

Thomas Grant, Jr.

Gray Collegiate guard Aneya Britt against North A
Gray Collegiate guard Aneya Britt against North A / George Matsui

At 21-5 and having won a state title as recently as 2023, it may be perplexing to describe Gray Collegiate Academy as an “underdog” in the South Carolina girls basketball state playoffs.

It’s a description head coach Brandon Wallace has to problem accepting heading into the second round of the South Carolina High School League (SCHL) Class 4A playoffs.

“We show up and play when we get the opportunity.

“So, we don’t even focus on preseason rankings, post-season because the rankings come out every week and I felt like we were better than a lot of teams. But obviously, the coaches that vote, they don’t feel that. So, we just come out and we play our game and try to prove them wrong.”

North Augusta Looming

The long shadow casted by Region 5-5A rival and defending Class 4A champion North Augusta is a primary reason. The Lady War Eagles are 0-7 all-time against the Lady Yellow Jackets.

Should both teams win Saturday, they would meet again for a third time Monday in North Augusta.

Gray Collegiate Academy has fared better against first-round opponent and region rival Brookland-Cayce. Monday’s 58-39 victory was the third season and fifth in the past two years over the Lady Bearcats.

All-State selection Aneya Britt had a game-high 22 points and 12 rebounds. Since Britt’s transfer from Ridge View, Wallace said she has quickly blended in and distinguished herself with an unassuming, strong work ethic.

“Aneya’s came in and checked all the boxes,” he said. “She’s a great leader, on and off the court. She’s leading in the weight room and also leading in the classroom. So, just having her here has been a blessing for our girls. Some of our younger girls get to see what it looks like to work hard.

“Just a kid that does everything and does it without complaining. She just shows up and she goes to work.”

Friday’s matchup with Wilson is a rematch from last year’s second-round meeting won by Gray Collegiate 42-39.

South Carolina Girls High School Basketball Playoff Results

Class 5A

(Division I)

J.L. Mann 58, Ridge View 53

James Island 57, Sumter 53

Wando 91, Stall 21

Spartanburg 53, Rock Hill 48

James F. Byrnes 64, Boiling Springs 54

River Bluff 58, Fort Dorchester 11

Clover 69, Spring Valley 32

West Ashley 58, Cane Bay 28

(Division II)

Fort Mill 61, Northwestern 53

Nation Ford 56, Hillcrest 39

Lucy Beckham 56, Socastee 50

Riverside 68, Catawba Ridge 36

Westwood 66, Conway 23

Lugoff-Elgin 50, St. James 44

Woodmont 53, T.L. Hanna 43

Irmo 38, Myrtle Beach 27

Class 4A

Wren 80, Pickens 51

A.C. Flora 71, Laurens 38

Wilson 61, Colleton County 39

Lower Richland 43, Darlington 41

Bishop England 55, May River 38

Daniel 66, Berea 44

Westside 73, Bluffton 12

Travelers Rest 53, Fountain Inn 36

Gray Collegiate Academy 58, Brookland-Cayce 39

South Pointe 77, Lancaster 25

Midland Valley 46, South Aiken

South Florence 65, Aiken 18

Beaufort 64, Crestwood 25

Camden 73, Seneca 25

North Augusta 60, Gilbert 23

Blue Ridge 49, Richland Northeast 41

Class 3A

Aynor 47, Swansea 27

Dillon 56, North Charleston 26

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 70, Silver Bluff 36

Chapman 55, Belton-Honea Path 32

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 83, Loris 37

Georgetown 54, Hanahan 35

W.J. Keenan 62, Marlboro County 53

West-Oak 50, Greer Middle College 13

Waccamaw 65, Newberry 47

Woodruff 36, Powdersvlle 25

Walhalla 58, Carolina Academy 28

Fox Creek 58, Battery Creek 19

Broome 62, Crescent 41

St. Joseph’s Catholic77, Mountain View Prep 11

Christ Church Episcopal School 66, Pendleton 37

Southside Christian 64, Union County 32

Class 2A

Ninety-Six 60, Eau Claire 34

Chesterfield 53, Lake City 50

Kingstree 64, Woodland 18

Phillip Simmons 52, Hampton County 38

Landrum 73, Strom Thurmond 18

Timberland 56, Barnwell 10

Batesburg-Leesville 41, Columbia 37

Clinton 49, Liberty 18

Blacksburg 68, Cheraw 35

Saluda 53, Central 11

Andrew Jackson 80, Brashier Middle College 31

Atlantic Collegiate Academy 77, Manning 39

Burke 67, Buford 32

Marion 50, Whale Branch 41

Greenville Tech 39, Chester 35

Lake Marion 69, East Clarendon 54

Class A

Abbeville 67, Blackville-Hilda 23

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 68, Thornwell 26

Bethune-Bowman 58, Hannah-Pamplico 26

Lake View 57, Allendale-Fairfax 47

Latta 59, Ridgeland 20

Military Magnet 89, Johnsonville 4

Ware Shoals 40, Williston-Elko 24

Ridge Spring-Monetta 46, Lewisville 39

North 58, McBee 21

Lee Central 39, Green Upstate 13

Denmark-Olar 79, Cross 15

Green Sea Floyds 47, Scott’s Branch 46

McCormick 52, C.A. Johnson 42

Great Falls 64, Dixie 25

Carvers Bay 50, St. John’s 35

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 39, Baptist Hill 32

