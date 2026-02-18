Gray Collegiate Seeks Second State Title, This Time in 4A; First-Round SCHLGirls Playoff Scores
At 21-5 and having won a state title as recently as 2023, it may be perplexing to describe Gray Collegiate Academy as an “underdog” in the South Carolina girls basketball state playoffs.
It’s a description head coach Brandon Wallace has to problem accepting heading into the second round of the South Carolina High School League (SCHL) Class 4A playoffs.
“We show up and play when we get the opportunity.
“So, we don’t even focus on preseason rankings, post-season because the rankings come out every week and I felt like we were better than a lot of teams. But obviously, the coaches that vote, they don’t feel that. So, we just come out and we play our game and try to prove them wrong.”
North Augusta Looming
The long shadow casted by Region 5-5A rival and defending Class 4A champion North Augusta is a primary reason. The Lady War Eagles are 0-7 all-time against the Lady Yellow Jackets.
Should both teams win Saturday, they would meet again for a third time Monday in North Augusta.
Gray Collegiate Academy has fared better against first-round opponent and region rival Brookland-Cayce. Monday’s 58-39 victory was the third season and fifth in the past two years over the Lady Bearcats.
All-State selection Aneya Britt had a game-high 22 points and 12 rebounds. Since Britt’s transfer from Ridge View, Wallace said she has quickly blended in and distinguished herself with an unassuming, strong work ethic.
“Aneya’s came in and checked all the boxes,” he said. “She’s a great leader, on and off the court. She’s leading in the weight room and also leading in the classroom. So, just having her here has been a blessing for our girls. Some of our younger girls get to see what it looks like to work hard.
“Just a kid that does everything and does it without complaining. She just shows up and she goes to work.”
Friday’s matchup with Wilson is a rematch from last year’s second-round meeting won by Gray Collegiate 42-39.
South Carolina Girls High School Basketball Playoff Results
Class 5A
(Division I)
J.L. Mann 58, Ridge View 53
James Island 57, Sumter 53
Wando 91, Stall 21
Spartanburg 53, Rock Hill 48
James F. Byrnes 64, Boiling Springs 54
River Bluff 58, Fort Dorchester 11
Clover 69, Spring Valley 32
West Ashley 58, Cane Bay 28
(Division II)
Fort Mill 61, Northwestern 53
Nation Ford 56, Hillcrest 39
Lucy Beckham 56, Socastee 50
Riverside 68, Catawba Ridge 36
Westwood 66, Conway 23
Lugoff-Elgin 50, St. James 44
Woodmont 53, T.L. Hanna 43
Irmo 38, Myrtle Beach 27
Class 4A
Wren 80, Pickens 51
A.C. Flora 71, Laurens 38
Wilson 61, Colleton County 39
Lower Richland 43, Darlington 41
Bishop England 55, May River 38
Daniel 66, Berea 44
Westside 73, Bluffton 12
Travelers Rest 53, Fountain Inn 36
Gray Collegiate Academy 58, Brookland-Cayce 39
South Pointe 77, Lancaster 25
Midland Valley 46, South Aiken
South Florence 65, Aiken 18
Beaufort 64, Crestwood 25
Camden 73, Seneca 25
North Augusta 60, Gilbert 23
Blue Ridge 49, Richland Northeast 41
Class 3A
Aynor 47, Swansea 27
Dillon 56, North Charleston 26
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 70, Silver Bluff 36
Chapman 55, Belton-Honea Path 32
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 83, Loris 37
Georgetown 54, Hanahan 35
W.J. Keenan 62, Marlboro County 53
West-Oak 50, Greer Middle College 13
Waccamaw 65, Newberry 47
Woodruff 36, Powdersvlle 25
Walhalla 58, Carolina Academy 28
Fox Creek 58, Battery Creek 19
Broome 62, Crescent 41
St. Joseph’s Catholic77, Mountain View Prep 11
Christ Church Episcopal School 66, Pendleton 37
Southside Christian 64, Union County 32
Class 2A
Ninety-Six 60, Eau Claire 34
Chesterfield 53, Lake City 50
Kingstree 64, Woodland 18
Phillip Simmons 52, Hampton County 38
Landrum 73, Strom Thurmond 18
Timberland 56, Barnwell 10
Batesburg-Leesville 41, Columbia 37
Clinton 49, Liberty 18
Blacksburg 68, Cheraw 35
Saluda 53, Central 11
Andrew Jackson 80, Brashier Middle College 31
Atlantic Collegiate Academy 77, Manning 39
Burke 67, Buford 32
Marion 50, Whale Branch 41
Greenville Tech 39, Chester 35
Lake Marion 69, East Clarendon 54
Class A
Abbeville 67, Blackville-Hilda 23
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 68, Thornwell 26
Bethune-Bowman 58, Hannah-Pamplico 26
Lake View 57, Allendale-Fairfax 47
Latta 59, Ridgeland 20
Military Magnet 89, Johnsonville 4
Ware Shoals 40, Williston-Elko 24
Ridge Spring-Monetta 46, Lewisville 39
North 58, McBee 21
Lee Central 39, Green Upstate 13
Denmark-Olar 79, Cross 15
Green Sea Floyds 47, Scott’s Branch 46
McCormick 52, C.A. Johnson 42
Great Falls 64, Dixie 25
Carvers Bay 50, St. John’s 35
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 39, Baptist Hill 32
