High School

South Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (SCHSL) — Friday September 26, 2025

Get SCHSL live updates and final scores as Week 6 of the 2025 South Carolina high school football season kicks off Friday, September 26, 2025

Brady Twombly

Oceanside Collegiate will hit the road and face Irmo in a non-region South Carolina high school football battle on Aug. 23, 2024.
Oceanside Collegiate will hit the road and face Irmo in a non-region South Carolina high school football battle on Aug. 23, 2024. / Oceanside Collegiate football.

There are 89 games scheduled across South Carolina on Friday, September 26, including 17 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our South Carolina Football Scoreboard.

The slate on Friday is highlighted by matchups featuring teams in our South Carolina top 25 rankings as No. 9 Woodruff travels to Wren as well as No. 23 Daniel hosting Seneca.

South Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 26

With 17 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into Week 6 on Friday, September 26.

SCHSL Class AAAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

Class AAAAA has 22 games on Friday, September 26 being highlighted by No. 4 Northwestern hosting Catawba Ridge.

View full Class AAAAA scoreboard

SCHSL Class AAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

Class AAAA sees 20 games on the schedule for Friday, September 26 being highlighted by No. 9 Woodruff vs Wren.

View full Class AAAA scoreboard

SCHSL Class AAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

Class AAA has 19 games scheduled on Friday, September 26 with the marquee match up of the night being No. 10 Newberry vs Saluda.

View full Class AAA scoreboard

SCHSL Class AA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

There are 23 Class AA high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, September 26, 2025. The game of the night is Bishop England hosting Woodland.

View full Class AA scoreboard

SCHSL Class A West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 14 Class A high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game, Abbeville vs Westside, starts at 7:00 PM.

View full Class A scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/South Carolina