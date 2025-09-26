South Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (SCHSL) — Friday September 26, 2025
There are 89 games scheduled across South Carolina on Friday, September 26, including 17 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our South Carolina Football Scoreboard.
The slate on Friday is highlighted by matchups featuring teams in our South Carolina top 25 rankings as No. 9 Woodruff travels to Wren as well as No. 23 Daniel hosting Seneca.
South Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 26
With 17 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into Week 6 on Friday, September 26.
SCHSL Class AAAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
Class AAAAA has 22 games on Friday, September 26 being highlighted by No. 4 Northwestern hosting Catawba Ridge.
SCHSL Class AAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
Class AAAA sees 20 games on the schedule for Friday, September 26 being highlighted by No. 9 Woodruff vs Wren.
SCHSL Class AAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
Class AAA has 19 games scheduled on Friday, September 26 with the marquee match up of the night being No. 10 Newberry vs Saluda.
SCHSL Class AA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 23 Class AA high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, September 26, 2025. The game of the night is Bishop England hosting Woodland.
SCHSL Class A West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 14 Class A high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game, Abbeville vs Westside, starts at 7:00 PM.
