South Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (SCHSL) — November 14, 2025

Get SCHSL live updates and final scores as the Second Round of the 2025 South Carolina high school football playoffs kicks off Friday, November 14, 2025

Carolina Forest Panthers vs St. James Sharks - Oct 10, 2025
There are 48 games scheduled across South Carolina on Friday, November 14, including 24 games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our South Carolina Football Scoreboard.

The slate on Friday is highlighted by matchups featuring teams in our South Carolina top 25 rankings, as Bishop England travels to No. 9 South Florence, also No. 22 Flora hosts Seneca. There is also a top-ten matchup as No. 8 Sumter hosts No. 10 James Island.

South Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 14

With 24 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as South Carolina high school football moves into the Second Round of playoffs on Friday, November 14.

SCHSL Class AAAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

Class AAAAA has 16 games on Friday, November 14, highlighted by No. 10 James Island vs No. 8 Sumter.

SCHSL Class AAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

Class AAAA has eight games on the schedule for Friday, November 14, highlighted by Seneca vs No. 22 Flora.

SCHSL Class AAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

Class AAA has eight games scheduled on Friday, November 14, with the marquee matchup of the night being Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs No. 6 Loris.

SCHSL Class AA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

There are eight Class AA high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, November 14, 2025. The game of the night is East Clarendon vs Central.

SCHSL Class A West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

There are eight Class A high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, November 14, 2025. The slate is highlighted by Latta vs Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

