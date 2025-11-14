South Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (SCHSL) — November 14, 2025
There are 48 games scheduled across South Carolina on Friday, November 14, including 24 games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our South Carolina Football Scoreboard.
The slate on Friday is highlighted by matchups featuring teams in our South Carolina top 25 rankings, as Bishop England travels to No. 9 South Florence, also No. 22 Flora hosts Seneca. There is also a top-ten matchup as No. 8 Sumter hosts No. 10 James Island.
South Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 14
With 24 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into the Second Round of playoffs on Friday, November 14.
SCHSL Class AAAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
Class AAAAA has 16 games on Friday, November 14, highlighted by No. 10 James Island vs No. 8 Sumter.
View full Class AAAAA scoreboard
SCHSL Class AAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
Class AAAA has eight games on the schedule for Friday, November 14, highlighted by Seneca vs No. 22 Flora.
View full Class AAAA scoreboard
SCHSL Class AAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
Class AAA has eight games scheduled on Friday, November 14, with the marquee matchup of the night being Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs No. 6 Loris.
View full Class AAA scoreboard
SCHSL Class AA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are eight Class AA high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, November 14, 2025. The game of the night is East Clarendon vs Central.
SCHSL Class A West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are eight Class A high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, November 14, 2025. The slate is highlighted by Latta vs Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.