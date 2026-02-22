Region 4-5A Flex Their Muscle in SCHSL Girls Basketball Playoff Openers; Full State Results
Region 4-5A sent five of its six teams to the South Carolina HIgh School League (SCHSL) girls basketball state playoffs.
Three of the five teams are now a victory away from reaching a state semifinal. Dutch Fork, Lexington and Chapin each earned first-round byes and won their playoff openers this weekend. Overall, the region is 5-2 with the lone losses suffered by River Bluff, at the hands of archrival Lexington, and Irmo on Saturday to Berkeley.
Comeback wins for Dutch Fork, Lexington
Dutch Fork and J.F. Byrnes were tied at 23-23 at the halftime. The Lady Silver Foxes used their size advantage by constantly feeding the ball in the paint to All-State center Trinity Crumlin, before eventually prevailing, 55-52.
J.F. Byrnes stayed close, behind Ashley Evans, who had a team-high 16 points, 3-point shooting from Ellison Silver, who finished with 14, and strong inside play from Caroline Turner, who had 13.
Consecutive baskets by Evans to open the second half gave Byrnes the lead. The Lady Rebels pushed their advantage to 37-30 when Dutch Fork closed the third quarter with a 10-2 run to go back on top.
With starter Aaliyah Lee limited by foul trouble, Jamina Gerald scored seven straight points during the scoring run. She and Crumlin then combined on seven unanswered points to open the fourth quarter.
This gave the Lady Silver Foxes their biggest lead at 47-39. Both players finished with a game-high 18 points.
“Jamia has been it for us as far as guard-wise,” Dutch Fork head coach Candace Bush said. “When she has the ball in her hands, she can set up the offense for us, kind of calm us down. I wasn’t too frazzled when Aaliyah got into foul trouble because I knew Jamia would step up.”
Evans brought J.F. Byrnes back within a point as she scored eight points in the fourth quarter. The Lady Rebels had several opportunities to take the lead in the final three minutes, only to come up empty.
Both Evans and Turner fouled out in the final two minutes. A 3-point attempt from the left corner with .4 seconds by Silver sailed over the rim and into the hands of Avina Adams.
Next, Dutch Fork plays host to Mauldin for a berth in the Upper State final.
Over at Wildcat Gymnasium, an 11th straight win and third this season over River Bluff did not come easy forLexington, but it prevailed, 48-45.
Brimming with confidence, the Lady Gators outscored the Lady Wildcats 18-7 to take a 39-32 lead into the third quarter. Leading the effort was Campbell Childers, Gabby Durant and former Lexington guard Evie Godfrey.
Lexington rallied back to within a point in the fourth quarter. This was when point guard Bradi Goodrich took over with a steal, a rebound off a missed free throw and four free throws of her own in the final minute to put the Lady Wildcats ahead.
“She has a knack for that ball and is fearless, so she will get after it even if she gets hurt,” Molly Goodrich said of her daughter. “I’m so proud of her making those four free throws. She practices them every single day, making four in a row, so that opportunities like tonight could seal the game for us.”
Godfrey had a chance to force overtime, but her 3-pointer hit the front rim as time expired. All-State center Sydni Anderson led the Lady Wildcats with 16 points.
Up next for the Lady Wildcats is Carolina Forest on Monday.
Round Three for Gray Collegiate Academy versus North Augusta
The Lady War Eagles will get another crack at their region nemesis and defending Class 4A champions in the third round.
For the second straight year, Gray Collegiate Academy edged Wilson by the same margin of victory, 48-45. All-State guard Aneya Britt had 18 points to lead the Lady War Eagles.
The Lady Yellow Jackets are coming off a 69-33 rout of Lower Richland. They are 5-0 all-time against Gray Collegiate Academy.
SCHSL 2ND ROUND GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFF RESULTS
CLASS 5A
(Division I)
Lexington 48, River Bluff 45
Dutch Fork 55, J.F. Byrnes 52
Blythewood 56, Clover 39
Ashley Ridge 51, James Island 53
Mauldin 56, J.L. Mann 50
Wando 61, Summerville 52
Dorman 80, Spartanburg 30
Carolina Forest 65, West Ashley 37
(Division II)
North Myrtle Beach 68, Westwood 33
Goose Creek 92, Lucy Beckham 59
Chapin 50, Lugoff-Elgin 40
Greenwood 69, Nation Ford 38
Gaffney 60, Woodmont 32
Berkeley 65, Irmo 24
Eastside 60, Fort Mill 56
Greenville 66, Riverside 33
Class 4A
Gray Collegiate 48, Wilson 45
North Augusta 69, Lower Richland 33
Daniel 75, A.C. Flora 70
Camden 70, Blue Ridge 50
Westside 62, Travelers Rest 17
South Florence 54, Midland Valley 41
South Pointe 84, Wren 38
Beaufort 70, Bishop England 57
Class 3
Woodruff 40, West Oak 35
Chapman 42, Christ Church Episcopal 26
Fox Creek 45, Aynor 25
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 74, Waccamaw 41
Keenan 69, Georgetown 22
Walhalla 61, Southside Christian 40
Dillon 69, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 53
St. Joseph’s Catholic 52, Broome 33
Class 2A
Lake Marion 74, Buford 56
Atlantic Collegiate Academy 44, Phillip Simmons 23
Clinton 42, Ninety-Six 28
Timberland 62, Kingstree 59
Marion 50, Chesterfield 27
Landrum 54, Saluda 42
Blacksburg 62, Batesburg-Leesville 26
Andrew Jackson 77, Greenville Tech Charter 39
Class A
Great Falls 41, Ridge Spring-Monetta 31
Latta 45, Lake View 42
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 76, McCormick 39
Lee Central 48, Ware Shoals 20
Military Magnet 72, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 10
Denmark-Olar 55, Green Sea Floyds 30
Bethune-Bowman 47, Carvers Bay 26
North 46, Abbeville 31