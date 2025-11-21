High School

South Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (SCHSL) — November 21, 2025

Get SCHSL live updates and final scores as the Third Round of the 2025 South Carolina high school football playoffs kicks off Friday, November 21, 2025

Brady Twombly

Irmo takes on White Knoll in the Third Round on Friday Night.
Irmo takes on White Knoll in the Third Round on Friday Night.

There are 48 games scheduled across South Carolina on Friday, November 21, including 14 games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our South Carolina Football Scoreboard.

The slate on Friday is highlighted by matchups featuring teams in our South Carolina top 25 rankings, as No. 6 Loris takes on No. 7 Newberry, No. 1 South Pointe hosts No. 22 Flora, also No. 14 Stratford travels to No. 10 James Island.

South Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 21

With 14 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into the Third Round of playoffs on Friday, November 21.

SCHSL Class AAAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

Class AAAAA has eight games on Friday, November 21, highlighted by No. 14 Stratford vs No. 10 James Island.

View full Class AAAAA scoreboard

SCHSL Class AAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

Class AAAA has four games on the schedule for Friday, November 21, highlighted by No. 22 Flora vs No.1 South Pointe.

View full Class AAAA scoreboard

SCHSL Class AAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

Class AAA has four games scheduled on Friday, November 21, with the marquee matchup of the night being No. 20 Woodruff vs No. 5 Belton-Honea Path.

View full Class AAA scoreboard

SCHSL Class AA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are four Class AA high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, November 21, 2025. The game of the night is Phillip Simmons vs Central.

View full Class AA scoreboard

SCHSL Class A West High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are four Class A high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, November 21, 2025. The slate is highlighted by Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs Carvers Bay.

View full Class A scoreboard

