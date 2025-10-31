South Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (SCHSL) — October 31, 2025
There are 98 games scheduled across South Carolina on Friday, October 31, including 23 games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our South Carolina Football Scoreboard.
The slate on Friday is highlighted by matchups featuring teams in our South Carolina top 25 rankings, as Indian Land travels to No. 3 Northwestern, and No. 23 Flora hosts No. 18 Camden. We will also see a top-5 matchup as No. 1 Irmo hosts No. 4 Dutch Fork.
South Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 31
With 23 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into Week 11 on Friday, October 31.
SCHSL Class AAAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
Class AAAAA has 24 games on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 1 Irmo hosting No. 4 Dutch Fork.
SCHSL Class AAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
Class AAAA has 17 games on the schedule for Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 18 Camden traveling to No. 23 Flora.
SCHSL Class AAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
Class AAA has 14 games scheduled on Friday, October 31, with the marquee matchup of the night being Swansea vs No. 7 Newberry.
SCHSL Class AA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 17 Class AA high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, October 31, 2025. The game of the night is Central vs North Central.
SCHSL Class A West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 17 Class A high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, October 31, 2025. The slate is highlighted by No. 24 Abbeville vs Ware Shoals.
