South Carolina high school football scores: Live updates, live streams (11/22/2024)

Playoff action is hitting fever pitch with every game in the Palmetto State being an elimination game

Troy Timpko leads Hilton Head Island (9-2) into a Friday SCHSL playoff game at South Florence (8-3)
Troy Timpko leads Hilton Head Island (9-2) into a Friday SCHSL playoff game at South Florence (8-3) / Troy Timpko Hudl

The 2024 South Carolina high school football season is in high gear and SBLive Sports is the place to follow of the live scoring updates and finals.

Follow the action get the most to date scores by tracking the SBLive South Carolina High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your very favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the South Carolina high school football this week.

STATEWIDE SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCORES | CLASS 4A SCORES

CLASS 3A SCORES | CLASS 2A SCORES

CLASS 1A SCORES

SCISA CLASS AAAA | SCISA CLASS AAA

SCISA CLASS AA | SCISA A

2024 SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of South Carolina high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

We also invite you to visit the brand new South Carolina homepage on High School on SI, powered by SBLive Sports, for the latest news, highlights, analysis, scores, photos and information on South Carolina high school sports.

Follow SBLive South Carolina throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

-- Mitch Stephens | mitch@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published |Modified
