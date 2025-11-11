High School

South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 11, 2025

With much of the SC Top 25 on bye, in advance of the start of the state playoffs, the Top 25 stands still

Mike Duprez

Dorman's Jabez Thomas (5) intercepts a pass Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, during the SCHSL football game against Gaffney at Dorman High School in Roebuck, South Carolina.
Many of the Top 25 teams received first-round byes in the first round of the state playoffs. Those that did play won.

1. South Pointe (10-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Defeated Beaufor6 65-13; next vs. Fountain inn

2. Northwestern (9-1)

Previous rank: 2

Idle; next vs. Catawba Ridge

3. Dutch Fork (8-1)

Previous rank: 3

Idle; next vs. Boiling Springs

4. Irmo (9-1)

Previous rank: 4

Idle; next vs. Lugoff-Elgin

5. Belton-Honea Path (11-0)

Previous rank: 5

Defeated Palmetto 56-7; next vs. Southside Christian

6. Loris (11-0)

Previous rank: 6

Defeated Battery Creek 59-19; next vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

7. Newberry (11-0)

Previous rank: 7

Defeated Aynor 54-14; next vs. Hanahan

8. Sumter (9-1)

Previous rank: 8

Idle; vs. No. 10 James Island

9. South Florence (10-1)

Previous rank: 9

Defeated Darlington 47-7; next vs, Bishop England

10. James Island (10-1)

Previous rank: 10

Defeated Wando 48-0; next at No. 8 Sumter

11. Gray Collegiate Academy (8-2)

Previous rank: 11

Defeated Brookland-Cayce 63-7; next vs. Hartsville

12. North Augusta (10-1)

Previous rank: 12

Defeated Midland Valley 44-6; next vs. Gilbert

13. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (9-2)

Previous rank: 13

Defeated Georgetown 49-15; next vs. Marlboro County

14. Stratford (9-1)

Previous rank: 14

Idle; vs. River Bluff

15. Daniel (10-1)

Previous rank: 15

Defeated Dreher 14-10; next vs. Camden

16. Summerville (9-2)

Previous rank: 16

Defeated West Ashley 65-21; next at Ashley Ridge

17. T.L. Hanna (9-1)

Previous rank: 17

Idle; next vs. Greenville

18. Dorman (8-2)

Previous rank: 18

Idle; vs. Blythewood

19. Carolina Forest (9-1)

Previous rank: 19

Idle; next vs. Fort Dorchester

20. Woodruff (9-1)

Previous rank: 20

Idle; vs, Christ Church

21. Ridge View (7-3)

Previous rank: 21

Idle; vs. Spartanburg

22. A.C. Flora (10-1)

Previous rank: 22

Defeated York 49-14; next at. Seneca

23. James F. Byrnes (7-3)

Previous rank: 23

Idle; next vs. Rock Hill

24. Berkeley (8-2)

Previous rank: 24

Idle; vs. Westwood

25. Abbeville (9-2)

Previous rank: 25

Defeated Great Falls 63-0; next Lewisville

