South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 11, 2025
Many of the Top 25 teams received first-round byes in the first round of the state playoffs. Those that did play won.
1. South Pointe (10-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Defeated Beaufor6 65-13; next vs. Fountain inn
2. Northwestern (9-1)
Previous rank: 2
Idle; next vs. Catawba Ridge
3. Dutch Fork (8-1)
Previous rank: 3
Idle; next vs. Boiling Springs
4. Irmo (9-1)
Previous rank: 4
Idle; next vs. Lugoff-Elgin
5. Belton-Honea Path (11-0)
Previous rank: 5
Defeated Palmetto 56-7; next vs. Southside Christian
6. Loris (11-0)
Previous rank: 6
Defeated Battery Creek 59-19; next vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
7. Newberry (11-0)
Previous rank: 7
Defeated Aynor 54-14; next vs. Hanahan
8. Sumter (9-1)
Previous rank: 8
Idle; vs. No. 10 James Island
9. South Florence (10-1)
Previous rank: 9
Defeated Darlington 47-7; next vs, Bishop England
10. James Island (10-1)
Previous rank: 10
Defeated Wando 48-0; next at No. 8 Sumter
11. Gray Collegiate Academy (8-2)
Previous rank: 11
Defeated Brookland-Cayce 63-7; next vs. Hartsville
12. North Augusta (10-1)
Previous rank: 12
Defeated Midland Valley 44-6; next vs. Gilbert
13. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (9-2)
Previous rank: 13
Defeated Georgetown 49-15; next vs. Marlboro County
14. Stratford (9-1)
Previous rank: 14
Idle; vs. River Bluff
15. Daniel (10-1)
Previous rank: 15
Defeated Dreher 14-10; next vs. Camden
16. Summerville (9-2)
Previous rank: 16
Defeated West Ashley 65-21; next at Ashley Ridge
17. T.L. Hanna (9-1)
Previous rank: 17
Idle; next vs. Greenville
18. Dorman (8-2)
Previous rank: 18
Idle; vs. Blythewood
19. Carolina Forest (9-1)
Previous rank: 19
Idle; next vs. Fort Dorchester
20. Woodruff (9-1)
Previous rank: 20
Idle; vs, Christ Church
21. Ridge View (7-3)
Previous rank: 21
Idle; vs. Spartanburg
22. A.C. Flora (10-1)
Previous rank: 22
Defeated York 49-14; next at. Seneca
23. James F. Byrnes (7-3)
Previous rank: 23
Idle; next vs. Rock Hill
24. Berkeley (8-2)
Previous rank: 24
Idle; vs. Westwood
25. Abbeville (9-2)
Previous rank: 25
Defeated Great Falls 63-0; next Lewisville