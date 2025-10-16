High School

South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 15, 2025

Spartanburg crashes the Top 25 with a thrilling win over then-No. 12 Dorman

Spartanburg Vikings Trenton Lynch (40) celebrates with Spartanburg Vikings Tryon Duncan (7) and Spartanburg Vikings Torrean Davis (1) after scoring a touchdown Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 during the SCHSL football game against the Broome Centurions at Spartanburg High School in Spartanburg, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There wasn't much of a shakeup this week wth most of the teams in the South Carolina High School Football State Rankings winning their contest. One new team, Spartanburg, joined the poll after beating then-No. 12 Dorman in a 33-30 thriller decided by Will Love's 52-yard field goal in the cloising seconds.

Irmo remains our No. 1 team and moved to 7-0 after a 56-14 rout over River Bluff.

1. Irmo (7-0)

Previous rank: 1

Defeated River Bluff 56-14; next vs. White Knoll

2. South Pointe (6-1)

Previous rank: 2

Defeated York 41-0; next at Lancaster

3. Summerville (6-1)

Previous rank: 3

Defeated then-No. 9 James Island 14-9; next at Ashley Ridge

4. Northwestern (7-1)

Previous rank: 4

Defeated Fort Mill 56-40; next at Rock Hill

5. Dutch Fork (5-1)

Previous rank: 5

Defeated then-No. 15 White Knoll 41-24; next vs. Lexington

6. Belton-Honea Path (7-0)

Previous rank: 6

Idle; next at Crescent

7. Loris (7-0)

Previous rank: 7

Defeated Waccamaw 42-9; next at Georgetown

8. Newberry (8-0)

Previous rank: 8

Defeated Fox Creek 41-14; next idle

9. Sumter (6-1)

Previous rank: 10

Idle; next Blythewood

10. South Florence (6-1)

Previous rank: 11

Defeated Lakewood 49-0; next at Wilson

11. Ridge View (5-2)

Previous rank: 14

Defeated Lugoff-Elgin 26-0; next vs. West Florence

12. James Island (6-1)

Previous rank: 9

Lost 14-9 to No. 3 Summerville; next at Fort Dorchester

13. Gaffney (5-2)

Previous rank: 16

Defeated James F. Byrnes 28-16; next vs. Riverside

14. Gray Collegiate Academy (5-2)

Previous rank: 17

Defeated Airport 63-7; next vs. South Aiken

15. North Augusta (6-1)

Previous rank: 18

Idle; next vs. Airport

16. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (6-2)

Previous rank: 20

Defeated North Charleston 49-6; next vs. Battery Creek

17. Stratford (6-1)

Previous rank: 19

Defeated Lucy Beckham 29-28; next vs. Cane Bay

18. Daniel (6-1)

Previous rank: 21

Defeated Travelers Rest 53-7; next vs. Pickens

19. Mountain View Prep (7-0)

Previous rank: 22

Defeated Chapman 50-7; next vs. Woodruff

20. T.L. Hanna (6-1)

Previous rank: 23

Defeated Woodmont 42-9; next at J.L. Mann

21. Swansea (7-0)

Previous rank: 24; next vs. Silver Bluff

Idle; vs. Silver Bluff

22. Camden (5-2)

Previous rank: 25

Idle; next at York

23. Dorman (5-1)

Previous rank: 12

Lost 33-30 to Spartanburg; next at Wade Hampton

24. Spartanburg (4-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated then-No. 12 Dorman 33-30; next at Wade Hampton

25. White Knoll (5-2)

Previous rank: 15

Lost 41-24 to No, 5 Dutch Fork; next at No. 1 Irmo

Published
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

