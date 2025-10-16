South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 15, 2025
There wasn't much of a shakeup this week wth most of the teams in the South Carolina High School Football State Rankings winning their contest. One new team, Spartanburg, joined the poll after beating then-No. 12 Dorman in a 33-30 thriller decided by Will Love's 52-yard field goal in the cloising seconds.
Irmo remains our No. 1 team and moved to 7-0 after a 56-14 rout over River Bluff.
1. Irmo (7-0)
Previous rank: 1
Defeated River Bluff 56-14; next vs. White Knoll
2. South Pointe (6-1)
Previous rank: 2
Defeated York 41-0; next at Lancaster
3. Summerville (6-1)
Previous rank: 3
Defeated then-No. 9 James Island 14-9; next at Ashley Ridge
4. Northwestern (7-1)
Previous rank: 4
Defeated Fort Mill 56-40; next at Rock Hill
5. Dutch Fork (5-1)
Previous rank: 5
Defeated then-No. 15 White Knoll 41-24; next vs. Lexington
6. Belton-Honea Path (7-0)
Previous rank: 6
Idle; next at Crescent
7. Loris (7-0)
Previous rank: 7
Defeated Waccamaw 42-9; next at Georgetown
8. Newberry (8-0)
Previous rank: 8
Defeated Fox Creek 41-14; next idle
9. Sumter (6-1)
Previous rank: 10
Idle; next Blythewood
10. South Florence (6-1)
Previous rank: 11
Defeated Lakewood 49-0; next at Wilson
11. Ridge View (5-2)
Previous rank: 14
Defeated Lugoff-Elgin 26-0; next vs. West Florence
12. James Island (6-1)
Previous rank: 9
Lost 14-9 to No. 3 Summerville; next at Fort Dorchester
13. Gaffney (5-2)
Previous rank: 16
Defeated James F. Byrnes 28-16; next vs. Riverside
14. Gray Collegiate Academy (5-2)
Previous rank: 17
Defeated Airport 63-7; next vs. South Aiken
15. North Augusta (6-1)
Previous rank: 18
Idle; next vs. Airport
16. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (6-2)
Previous rank: 20
Defeated North Charleston 49-6; next vs. Battery Creek
17. Stratford (6-1)
Previous rank: 19
Defeated Lucy Beckham 29-28; next vs. Cane Bay
18. Daniel (6-1)
Previous rank: 21
Defeated Travelers Rest 53-7; next vs. Pickens
19. Mountain View Prep (7-0)
Previous rank: 22
Defeated Chapman 50-7; next vs. Woodruff
20. T.L. Hanna (6-1)
Previous rank: 23
Defeated Woodmont 42-9; next at J.L. Mann
21. Swansea (7-0)
Previous rank: 24; next vs. Silver Bluff
Idle; vs. Silver Bluff
22. Camden (5-2)
Previous rank: 25
Idle; next at York
23. Dorman (5-1)
Previous rank: 12
Lost 33-30 to Spartanburg; next at Wade Hampton
24. Spartanburg (4-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated then-No. 12 Dorman 33-30; next at Wade Hampton
25. White Knoll (5-2)
Previous rank: 15
Lost 41-24 to No, 5 Dutch Fork; next at No. 1 Irmo