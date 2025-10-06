High School

South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 6, 2025

Undefeated Swansea (7-0) earns a place in the Top 25; South Pointe and Stratford claim wins over Top 25 teams

Mike Duprez

Dorman Cavaliers Jabez Thomas (5) celebrates after an interception Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 during SCHSL football game against the Byrnes Rebels at Byrnes High School in Duncan, South Carolina.
Dorman Cavaliers Jabez Thomas (5) celebrates after an interception Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 during SCHSL football game against the Byrnes Rebels at Byrnes High School in Duncan, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was little movement in this week's South Carolina Top 25 rankings as every team in last week's rankings, except, two won and the two that lost fell to higher ranked programs.

The two Top showdowns featured No. 2 South Pointe rolling past then No. 19 Camden, 28-7, and then No. 20 Stratford topping then-No. 24 Berkeley, 21-17. Stratford climbed up to No. 19, Camden fell to No. 25 and Berkeley slipped out of the Top 25. Swansea, which moved to 7-0 with a 31-22 win over Keenan replaced Berkeley and enters at No. 24.

1. Irmo (6-0)

Previous rank: 1

Defeated Lexington 35-0; next at River Bluff

2. South Pointe (5-1)

Previous rank: 2

Defeated then-No. 19 Camden 28-7; next vs. York

3. Summerville (5-1)

Previous rank: 3

Defeated Stall 57-6; next vs. No. 9 James Island

4. Northwestern (6-1)

Previous rank: 4

Defeated Clover 52-24; next vs. Fort Mill

5. Dutch Fork (4-1)

Previous rank: 5

Defeated Chapin 50-0; next at No. 15 White Knoll

6. Belton-Honea Path (7-0)

Previous rank: 6

Defeated West-Oak 63-0; next idle

7. Loris (6-0)

Previous rank: 7

Defeated Dillon 23-22; next vs. Waccamaw

8. Newberry (7-0)

Previous rank: 8

Defeated Silver Bluff 22-19; next at Fox Creek

9. James Island (6-0)

Previous rank: 9

Defeated West Ashley 49-7; next at No. 3 Summerville

10. Sumter (6-1)

Previous rank: 10

Defeated West Florence 35-; next idle

11. South Florence (5-1)

Previous rank: 11

Defeated Darlington 57-6; next at Lakewood

12. Dorman (5-1)

Previous rank: 12

Defeated Boiling Springs 34-0; next at Spartanburg

13. Greenville (5-1)

Previous rank: 13

Defeated Easley 42-16; next at Greenwood

14. Ridge View (4-2)

Previous rank: 14

Defeated Spring Valley 44-0; next at Lugoff-Elgin

15. White Knoll (5-1)

Previous rank: 15

Defeated River Bluff 35-3; next vs. No. 5 Dutch Fork

16. Gaffney (4-2)

Previous rank: 16

Defeated Eastside 40-35; next vs. James F. Byrnes

17. Gray Collegiate Academy (4-2)

Previous rank: 17

Defeated Brookland-Cayce 56-0; next at Airport

18. North Augusta (6-1)

Previous ranK 18

Defeated Aiken 63-0; next idle

19. Stratford (5-1)

Previous rank: 20

Defeated then-No. 24 Berkeley 21-17; next at Lucy Beckham

20. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (5-2)

Previous rank: 21

Defeated Hanahan 49-8; next at North Charleston

21. Daniel (5-1)

Previous rank: 22

Defeated Berea 56-0; next at Travelers Rest

22. Mountain View Prep (6-0)

Previous rank: 23

Defeated Union County 64-14; next vs. Chapman

23. T.L. Hanna (5-1)

Previous rank: 24

Defeated Hillcrest 32-13; next vs. Woodmont

24. Swansea (7-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated Keenan 31-22; next idle

25. Camden (5-2)

Previous rank: 19

Lost 28-7 to No. 2 South Pointe; next idle

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/South Carolina