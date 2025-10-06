South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 6, 2025
There was little movement in this week's South Carolina Top 25 rankings as every team in last week's rankings, except, two won and the two that lost fell to higher ranked programs.
The two Top showdowns featured No. 2 South Pointe rolling past then No. 19 Camden, 28-7, and then No. 20 Stratford topping then-No. 24 Berkeley, 21-17. Stratford climbed up to No. 19, Camden fell to No. 25 and Berkeley slipped out of the Top 25. Swansea, which moved to 7-0 with a 31-22 win over Keenan replaced Berkeley and enters at No. 24.
1. Irmo (6-0)
Previous rank: 1
Defeated Lexington 35-0; next at River Bluff
2. South Pointe (5-1)
Previous rank: 2
Defeated then-No. 19 Camden 28-7; next vs. York
3. Summerville (5-1)
Previous rank: 3
Defeated Stall 57-6; next vs. No. 9 James Island
4. Northwestern (6-1)
Previous rank: 4
Defeated Clover 52-24; next vs. Fort Mill
5. Dutch Fork (4-1)
Previous rank: 5
Defeated Chapin 50-0; next at No. 15 White Knoll
6. Belton-Honea Path (7-0)
Previous rank: 6
Defeated West-Oak 63-0; next idle
7. Loris (6-0)
Previous rank: 7
Defeated Dillon 23-22; next vs. Waccamaw
8. Newberry (7-0)
Previous rank: 8
Defeated Silver Bluff 22-19; next at Fox Creek
9. James Island (6-0)
Previous rank: 9
Defeated West Ashley 49-7; next at No. 3 Summerville
10. Sumter (6-1)
Previous rank: 10
Defeated West Florence 35-; next idle
11. South Florence (5-1)
Previous rank: 11
Defeated Darlington 57-6; next at Lakewood
12. Dorman (5-1)
Previous rank: 12
Defeated Boiling Springs 34-0; next at Spartanburg
13. Greenville (5-1)
Previous rank: 13
Defeated Easley 42-16; next at Greenwood
14. Ridge View (4-2)
Previous rank: 14
Defeated Spring Valley 44-0; next at Lugoff-Elgin
15. White Knoll (5-1)
Previous rank: 15
Defeated River Bluff 35-3; next vs. No. 5 Dutch Fork
16. Gaffney (4-2)
Previous rank: 16
Defeated Eastside 40-35; next vs. James F. Byrnes
17. Gray Collegiate Academy (4-2)
Previous rank: 17
Defeated Brookland-Cayce 56-0; next at Airport
18. North Augusta (6-1)
Previous ranK 18
Defeated Aiken 63-0; next idle
19. Stratford (5-1)
Previous rank: 20
Defeated then-No. 24 Berkeley 21-17; next at Lucy Beckham
20. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (5-2)
Previous rank: 21
Defeated Hanahan 49-8; next at North Charleston
21. Daniel (5-1)
Previous rank: 22
Defeated Berea 56-0; next at Travelers Rest
22. Mountain View Prep (6-0)
Previous rank: 23
Defeated Union County 64-14; next vs. Chapman
23. T.L. Hanna (5-1)
Previous rank: 24
Defeated Hillcrest 32-13; next vs. Woodmont
24. Swansea (7-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Keenan 31-22; next idle
25. Camden (5-2)
Previous rank: 19
Lost 28-7 to No. 2 South Pointe; next idle