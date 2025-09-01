South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 1, 2025
While the top of the South Carolina Top 25 was mostly unchanged after this week's action, there was a great of movement overall lower in the rankings as 10 teams were defeated. That means eight new teams are in the poll.
1. Dutch Fork (1-0)
Previous rank: 1
Defeated Spartanburg 54-21; next vs, Ridge View
2. Northwestern (2-0)
Previous rank: 3
Defeated Ridge View 35=28; next at No. 3 South Florence
3. South Florence (2-0)
Previous rank: 4
Defeated Summerville 22-21; next vs. No. 2 Northwestern
4. Irmo (2-0)
Previous rank: 5
Defeated James F. Byrnes 35-32; next vs, Butler (N.C.)
5. Gaffney (1-1)
Previous rank: 6
Defeated J.L. Mann 28-0; next at Greenville
6. South Pointe (1-1)
Previous rank: 7
Defeated Rock Hill 28-6; next vs. West Charlotte (N.C.)
7. Summerville (1-1)
Previous rank: 2
Defeated Strarford 35-30, Lost 22-21 to South Florence; next vs. Berkeley
8. North Augusta (2-0)
Previous rank: 11
Defeated Lexington 31-3; next at South Aiken
9. Belton-Honea Path (2-0)
Previous rank: 13
Defeated Greer 42-19; next at Laurens
10. Loris (2-0)
Previous rank: 14
Defeated Conway 28-7; next at South Columbus (N,C.)
11. Camden (2-0)
Previous rank: 17
Defeated Lugoff-Elgin 35-14; next at Hartsville
12. Woodruff (2-0)
Previous rank: 18
Defeated Fountain Inn 46-27; next at Emerald
13. Greenwood (1-0)
Previous rank: 19
Defeated Beaufort 48-8; next at Dorman
14. Batesburg-Leesville (1-0)
Previous rank: 22
Defeated Waganer-Salley 49-6; next vs. Abbeville
15. Newberry (2-0)
Previous rank: 23
Defeated Mid-Carolina 45-0; next at Clinton
16. Dorman (2-0)
Previous rank: 24
Defeated Catawba Ridge 30-7; next vs. Greenwood
17. Berkeley (2-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Winter Park (Fla.) 52-45; next at Summerville
18. Saluda (2-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Ridge Spring-Monetta 34-0; next at Chester on Sept. 12
19. James Island (2-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Hilton Head Island 31-8; next at Goose Creek
20. Carolina Forest (1-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Hartsville 55-33; next at New Hanover (N.C.)
21. Sumter (1-1)
Previous rank: 9
Lost 28-6 to White Knoll; next at Myrtle Beach
22. Midland Valley (2-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Blythewood 38-36; next at Lexington
23. Aiken (2-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Airport 44-0; next vs. Hilton Head Island
24. Crestwood (2-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Richland Northeast 35-13; next at Kingstree
25. Hartsville (0-1)
Previous rank: 12
Lost 55-33 to Carolina Forest; next vs. Camden