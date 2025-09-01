High School

South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 1, 2025

Ten teams from last week's SC Top 25 high school teams suffer loses; eight new teams are ranked this week

Gaffney faces off against Greer Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, during a football scrimmage at Gaffney High School in Gaffney, South Carolina.
Gaffney faces off against Greer Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, during a football scrimmage at Gaffney High School in Gaffney, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the top of the South Carolina Top 25 was mostly unchanged after this week's action, there was a great of movement overall lower in the rankings as 10 teams were defeated. That means eight new teams are in the poll.

1. Dutch Fork (1-0)

Previous rank: 1

Defeated Spartanburg 54-21; next vs, Ridge View

2. Northwestern (2-0)

Previous rank: 3

Defeated Ridge View 35=28; next at No. 3 South Florence

3. South Florence (2-0)

Previous rank: 4

Defeated Summerville 22-21; next vs. No. 2 Northwestern

4. Irmo (2-0)

Previous rank: 5

Defeated James F. Byrnes 35-32; next vs, Butler (N.C.)

5. Gaffney (1-1)

Previous rank: 6

Defeated J.L. Mann 28-0; next at Greenville

6. South Pointe (1-1)

Previous rank: 7

Defeated Rock Hill 28-6; next vs. West Charlotte (N.C.)

7. Summerville (1-1)

Previous rank: 2

Defeated Strarford 35-30, Lost 22-21 to South Florence; next vs. Berkeley

8. North Augusta (2-0)

Previous rank: 11

Defeated Lexington 31-3; next at South Aiken

9. Belton-Honea Path (2-0)

Previous rank: 13

Defeated Greer 42-19; next at Laurens

10. Loris (2-0)

Previous rank: 14

Defeated Conway 28-7; next at South Columbus (N,C.)

11. Camden (2-0)

Previous rank: 17

Defeated Lugoff-Elgin 35-14; next at Hartsville

12. Woodruff (2-0)

Previous rank: 18

Defeated Fountain Inn 46-27; next at Emerald

13. Greenwood (1-0)

Previous rank: 19

Defeated Beaufort 48-8; next at Dorman

14. Batesburg-Leesville (1-0)

Previous rank: 22

Defeated Waganer-Salley 49-6; next vs. Abbeville

15. Newberry (2-0)

Previous rank: 23

Defeated Mid-Carolina 45-0; next at Clinton

16. Dorman (2-0)

Previous rank: 24

Defeated Catawba Ridge 30-7; next vs. Greenwood

17. Berkeley (2-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated Winter Park (Fla.) 52-45; next at Summerville

18. Saluda (2-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated Ridge Spring-Monetta 34-0; next at Chester on Sept. 12

19. James Island (2-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated Hilton Head Island 31-8; next at Goose Creek

20. Carolina Forest (1-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated Hartsville 55-33; next at New Hanover (N.C.)

21. Sumter (1-1)

Previous rank: 9

Lost 28-6 to White Knoll; next at Myrtle Beach

22. Midland Valley (2-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated Blythewood 38-36; next at Lexington

23. Aiken (2-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated Airport 44-0; next vs. Hilton Head Island

24. Crestwood (2-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated Richland Northeast 35-13; next at Kingstree

25. Hartsville (0-1)

Previous rank: 12

Lost 55-33 to Carolina Forest; next vs. Camden

